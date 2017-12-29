Prep roundup: No. 2 Bellarmine can’t pull off second stunner of No. 1 Central Valley; Wilson, Lincoln advance in holiday tournaments

Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Julianna Walker, Annie Wright
31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals in win over Sierra Olympus
No. 1 Central Valley 67, No. 2 Bellarmine Prep 31: The last time the Lions and Bears met up was in last season’s 4A state quarterfinals when Bellarmine shocked the Tacoma Dome with a win to end nationally ranked Central Valley’s 52-game win streak.
So CV came to make a statement in their rematch on Thursday.
Bellarmine headed to Spokane in a matchup of the top two ranked teams in the state and Central Valley, behind Stanford University commit Lexie Hull’s game-high 24 points, cruised to a 36-point victory in the Cam Jam Clash. Hull’s twin, fellow Stanford commit Lacie Hull, added 10 points.
“I’m happy with the way we played (Thursday),” CV coach and Cam Jam organizer Freddie Rehkow told the Spokesman-Review. “We got after it. That’s the team I know we can be right there. The defensive pressure was just smothering. We were on the floor for so many balls tonight. Any coach would be happy with that.”
It was Bellarmine’s (7-1) first loss of the season.
Central Valley (7-0) won the 4A state title two years ago before Bellarmine halted its run at two consecutive last season. But riding high off that win, Bellarmine then lost the next day in the state semifinals to eventual champion Kentridge.
So Bellarmine opened this season with a win over Kentridge and was hoping to prove its stunner over CV was no fluke.
It gets another top-10 matchup on Saturday when Bellarmine faces No. 4-ranked Moses Lake (7-0). It plays Sunnyside (5-3) on Friday.
No. 2 (1A) Lynden Christian 66, No. 8 (3A) Gig Harbor 53: Despite Brynna Maxwell and Maddie Willett combining for 39 points, the Tides fell flat against the Lyncs.
Lynden Christian (7-0) had offensive answers that Gig Harbor just couldn’t contain as Avery Dykstra scored 23 points and Sam VanLoo scored 20 to lead their team.
Maxwell led all scored with 29 points in the game. And despite moving nearly toe-to-toe with the Lyncs, an 18-7 third quarter is where the Tides lost their footing and ultimately the game.
Annie Wright 64, Sierra Olympus 13: Julianna Walker continues her stellar freshman campaign.
She scored 31 points with seven rebounds and eight steals in a dominant win over Sierra Olympus. Annie Wright led 25-1 after the first quarter.
The Gators improved to 5-1 with the win and next face Charles Wright at 5 p.m. Friday.
Forks 33, Tenino 32: Getting their first looks at each other before league play even begins, the Spartans and Beavers played a very close game.
“This gave us a good look at each other before league starts,” said coach Brandi Thomas. “We were only 20% from the field. They were all the shots that we normally take, but tonight they weren't falling.”
Leading the Beavers was Kaylee Schow with 19 points, eight of which came from the foul line. Schow would drive the lane and draw fouls, but her points were not enough.
Chloe Leverington also scored 19 points, leading the way for the Spartans. She was supplemented by Kesia Rowley, who scored eight.
Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston
Scored 32 points in win over Tumwater
Wilson 83, Stadium 52: Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half as the Rams cruised past the Tigers into the T-Town Throwdown championship game.
Wilson turned its two-point first-quarter lead into a 36-19 lead at halftime and cruised from there in its second win of the season over Tacoma rival Stadium. Kiwanis Thomas III scored 14 points, Daniel Santana added 11 and Londrell Hamilton scored 10.
Wilson will face Puyallup for the tournament title at 9 p.m. at Wilson High School.
Jaden Call led Stadium with 16 points and Eddie Brown scored nine.
Puyallup 69, University 59: Jacob Holcomb scored 22 points and his brother, Luke Holcomb had 14 to lead the Vikings past University of Spokane.
That sends Puyallup into the tournament title of the T-Town Throwdown to face Wilson. University had just come off a win over No. 5-ranked Monroe on Wednesday.
Jacob Holcomb made six 3-pointers in the win. Landen Neff added 13 points and Dylan Rhoades scored 10.
Lincoln 86, Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.) 63: The Abes had four players score in double figures as they cruised past Spanish Springs in their second game of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic to advance to the semifinals in the American Division.
Le’Zjon Bonds led the way with 17 points, six assists and four steals for Lincoln (8-0). Emmett Linton III added 14 points, Willie Thomas scored 12 and Julien Simon also had 12, on 6-fot-6 shooting.
Lincoln jumped to an 18-2 lead to start the game and finished the game off with a big third quarter, forcing 20 turnovers in the game one night after forcing 25 turnovers in the first round.
Lincoln advances to face Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista, California, at 7 p.m. with the winner facing the winner of Franklin (Seattle) vs. St. Petersburg (Florida) for the division championship. Mater Dei is 10-3 and has three players averaging in double figures this season – sophomore Beon Ja’riley (16.9 ppg), senior Joshua Tawhiao (16.5) and senior Trey Anderson (14.8).
North Thurston 96, Tumwater 51: Jeremy Spencer went off for 32 points as the Rams cruised past the T-Birds.
North Thurston (8-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter and rolled from there to remain undefeated. Clay Christian added 20 points for the Rams.
Life Christian 60, Oroville 44: One day after suffering their first loss of the season, the No. 2-ranked Eagles bounced back by cruising past Oroville behind Eric Overgaard’s 15 points.
Life Christian lost to Chelan on Wednesday.
But it jumped to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter against Oroville and then outscored it 15-8 in the third period. Noah Robinson added 11 points.
Auburn Riverside 61, Emerald Ridge 49: The Ravens were able to defend their home court at their hosted tournament against the Jaguars behind the play of Jaden Robinson.
Robinson led all scores as he earned 27 points in the game, with Brandon Ryberg chipping in 12 as the only other Raven to score in double digits.
Jerry Hayes was the leading Jaguar on the court as he put up 14 points. Tyler Matthews put up 11 as well.
Olympia 60, Tree Hill 49: The Bears made their way down to Santa Barbara to play in the Holiday Tournament and squared off against the Ravens from North Carolina.
Lucas Bowser led all scores with 20 points, and he had some help too. Ketner Young put up 11 and Jackson Grant scored 10 to help their team cruise past the Ravens.
