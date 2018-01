Updated state high school boys and girls basketball rankings, Jan. 2

More Videos 2:09 Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles Pause 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 0:34 Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 2:45 Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 1:04 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten discusses the Sentinels' win over Evergreen of Vancouver to win the Spanaway Lake Christmas Classic title game behind Divante Moffitt's 24 points and Jordan Garner's 21. The Sentinels get their biggest test of the season on Wednesday when they host No. 3 Lincoln. Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten discusses the Sentinels' win over Evergreen of Vancouver to win the Spanaway Lake Christmas Classic title game behind Divante Moffitt's 24 points and Jordan Garner's 21. The Sentinels get their biggest test of the season on Wednesday when they host No. 3 Lincoln. Aaron Lommers Contributing writer

