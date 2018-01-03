More Videos

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Pause
Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip 1:07

Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up' 1:48

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Hard to be a Grinch at this post office 1:14

Hard to be a Grinch at this post office

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com
Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Stevenson puts on dunk show, Timberline turns up defense in rout of Gig Harbor

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 03, 2018 10:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Timberline High School regrouped from a rough stretch holiday stretch — during which the Blazers lost three of their last four games — by routing Gig Harbor, 71-41, Wednesday night in Lacey.

Wichitia State signee Erik Stevenson scored a game-high 31 points for the Blazers, who used their persistent press to create turnovers, and help them pull away early.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard, who is averaging 26.7 points per game this season, had several steals that led to transition baskets, including a trio of dunks.

“We played better defense, got back in transition,” he said. “That’s what blew the game open was our transition. Defensive pressure led to easy buckets — dunks, layups.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Timberline coach Allen Thomas said the Blazers have been tinkering with the press during practice, and decided it was time to deploy the adjustments in a game.

The outcome was plenty impressive. Timberline allowed just four points in the second quarter, carried a 29-17 lead into halftime, and continued to build from there.

“We made some adjustments, tried throwing in the press, forced them to work harder and came out with a good result,” Thomas said.

Timberline scored 28 points in the third quarter to increase its lead to 30 points, and pulled out its starters.

The Blazers also returned veteran point guard Eli Morton, a senior, who was absent during Timberline’s holiday tournament appearance in University Place last month.

Morton and Cole Hicks each contributed six points for the Blazers, while Conner Warick added seven.

Ben Hollenbeck led Gig Harbor with 12 points, and Kaden Garnaas had 11.

Timberline (8-3) hosts Shelton at 7 p.m. Friday. The program will honor Stevenson, who is now its all-time leading scorer with 1,438 career points (16.3 career average).

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

GIG HARBOR

13

4

10

14

41

TIMBERLINE

15

14

28

14

71

GH – Davis 2, Hollenbeck 12, Talent 2, Porter 4, Toglia 4, Parrish 6, Garnaas 11

T – Rouse 2, Campau 5, Morton 6, Stevenson 31, Hicks 6, Joubert 5, Warick 7, Faalogo 2, Jones 5, Iyall 2

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Pause
Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip 1:07

Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up' 1:48

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Hard to be a Grinch at this post office 1:14

Hard to be a Grinch at this post office

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

  • Spanaway Lake's Divante Moffitt takes flight for vicious dunk against Lincoln

    Spanaway Lake's 6-foot-4 point guard took off and threw down a tomahawk right-handed slam dunk in the second quarter against Lincoln on Wednesday. The Sentinels led by 10 points at halftime, but No. 3 Lincoln rallied for a 68-62 win. Moffitt finished with 14 points. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article192887844.html

Spanaway Lake's Divante Moffitt takes flight for vicious dunk against Lincoln

View More Video