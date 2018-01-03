Stevenson puts on dunk show, Timberline turns up defense in rout of Gig Harbor

Spanaway Lake's Divante Moffitt takes flight for vicious dunk against Lincoln

Spanaway Lake's 6-foot-4 point guard took off and threw down a tomahawk right-handed slam dunk in the second quarter against Lincoln on Wednesday. The Sentinels led by 10 points at halftime, but No. 3 Lincoln rallied for a 68-62 win. Moffitt finished with 14 points. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article192887844.html