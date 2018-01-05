Prep roundup: Kelsey Bell, Callie Stevens lift Sumner over Rogers; North Thurston, Stadium swimmers post state-qualifying times

Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Raigan Barrett, Rogers
19 points in the 49-45 loss to Sumner
Sumner 49, Rogers 45: Despite Raigan Barrett, a UW softball commit, scoring a game-high 19 points, the Spartans rallied for the win.
Kelsey Bell led Sumner with 18 points and coach Jordan Moog said Callie Stevens’ had just as big of an impact.
“She’s like our quarterback,” Moog said. “She commands the court. However, they all worked their butts off, drove to the rim and slowed the game down.”
By the end of the game, it had turned into a gritty, ugly battle, Moog said. But whenever Bell would draw a foul, the Spartans could count on her to convert her free throws.
“She’s automatic from the free throw line,” Moog said. “She was a beast on the boards tonight, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if she got a double-double.”
Avery Campbell added 10 points for Rogers.
Boys Swimming
North Thurston 132, Central Kitsap 51: The Rams outswam the Cougars as the 200 medley relay team finished with a state qualifying time.
Justin Ridgeway, Aidan Smith, Austin Couey and Jeffrey Harn all compile the 200 medley relay team for North Thurston. To qualify for the state championships, they needed to have a time of one minute and 55.25 seconds.
The four Rams finished with a time of 1:43.85, well below what is required. The high mark helped the swim team cruise by the Cougars in the pool.
Stadium 116, Wilson 70: There were a few state-qualifying performance between the Tigers and Rams in the pool, as Bryce Soriano and Gabe Nickels picked up two each.
Soriano earned his qualifying times in the 200 medley relay with Nickels at one minute and 41.50 seconds (state qualifying time is 1:56.00), and by himself in the 200 individual medley at 2:01.90 (qualifying time is 2:14.00).
Nickels earned his second time in the 500 freestyle as he finished at 4:49.63, well below the 5:21.00 state time.
Evan Chard of the Rams even found himself in a qualifying position, finishing the 100 backstroke at 55.46 seconds, just edging out the 1:01.90 state time.
