Prep roundup: Timberline fends Shelton; Davion Gaines, Stadium rally past Mt. Tahoma; Freshman’s big night leads Foss

Boys Basketball

Top Performer: Davion Gaines, Stadium

Scored 25 points in comeback win over Mt. Tahoma

Timberline 70, Shelton 53: The ending was a little rough, but the Blazers got the win.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

After they went on a 27-7 run to open the game, it appeared as though Timberline had this one without any signs of a struggle.

But Shelton rallied back into the game before Timberline’s Jamin Faalogo helped put the game away with his rebounding and inside presence. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“Rebounding was a factor for us down the stretch,” Timberline coach Allen Thomas said. “Jamin was a force for us there.”

“We came out to a great start in the first quarter. We shared the ball, and we really got out in transition quickly.”

Timberline built a 41-20 lead by halftime, but Shelton climbed back behind Malik Freeman, who scored a game-high 20 points.

“The second half was a struggle,” Thomas said. “We just kind of got away from the things that proved to be successful for us in the first half and Shelton capitalized on it.”

Erik Stevenson, a Wichita State signee, and Eli Morton each had 11 points for Timberline (8-3).

The win was the Blazers third in a row, and they’ve won four of their past six. While the execution in this one may not have been perfect, as Thomas put it, it got the job done.

“Shelton showed a lot of great energy there in that second half,” he said. “But we still made the right plays that got us the win.”

No. 3 Lincoln 80, Bethel 42: Five players finished in double figures to push the Abes to 12-0.

Willie Thomas led the way with 15 points, and Emmett Linton III, Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs Jr. and Julien Simon each scored 11 points as Lincoln raced to a 39-12 halftime lead.

Stadium 66, Mt. Tahoma 63: It might have come at the last possible moment, but the Tigers roared back against the T-Birds.

They relied on a 34-point fourth quarter, which proved to enough earn the come-from-behind win.

Davion Gaines scored 25 points for the Tigers (6-5) in the win, while Darius Bailey scored 10.

The T-Birds led 25-23 at halftime, but they went on a 19-9 run through the end of the third quarter. Zion Harris led the surge with 15 points.

Stadium then outscored Mount Tahoma 34-19 during the fourth quarter to earn the win.

CLASS 4A

Tahoma 67, Kentridge 51: Two Bears hit the 20 point mark as their defense kept the Chargers down in the fourth quarter.

Colton Dean and Payton Anderson carried the Tahoma offense as Dean scored 22 points and Anderson 20. All 42 points would come in handy as the Bears entered the fourth quarter down to Kentridge 45-39.

Tahoma finished the game on a 28-6 run, though to take the win.

Jett Briceno and Tyler Cronk each had 14 points for Kentridge.

Bellarmine Prep 79, Emerald Ridge 52: Jaylen Scott scored 24 points, Wendell Davis had 16 and Charles Elzie added 13 as the Lions cruised past the Jaguars for their second consecutive win since returning from the St. Ignatius Sand Dune Classic in California.

Scott, a sophomore point guard, scored at least 20 points for the eighth time this season. He’s averaging 19.9 points per game for Bellarmine (7-5; 6-2 4A SPSL).

Bellarmine Prep next plays Curtis at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bellarmine Prep.

Jerry Hayes and Tyler Matthews each had 10 points for Emerald Ridge.

Curtis 83, Graham-Kapowsin 42: Jace Paulsen scored 16 points and Davonte Williams-Byrd had 15 off the bench as the Vikings ended a four-game losing streak.

Curtis (8-4; 8-0 4A SPSL) was undefeated until dropping three games in the Curtis Winter Classic to Camas, Central Valley and Timberline and then losing on the road at Skyview.

But now Curtis is back in the comforts of league play. It also got 11 points from Jordan Parker and Zack Paulsen had 10 points.

Puyallup 83, South Kitsap 56: The Vikings cruised past the Wolves as they reached halftime leading 50-19.

Five players for Puyallup finished in double-digit scoring, and leading the way was Jaeden Ingram at 17 points. Landen Neff scored 15.

The top scorers for the Wolves were Deante Ward with 15 points and Jackson Kambich with 14.

Rogers 70, Sumner 45: James Baker and Jace Barrett each scored 22 points to give the Rams their second consecutive win.

They led 34-18 at halftime and never looked back. AJ Andino led Sumner with 11 points.

CLASS 2A

No. 2 Foss 78, Lindbergh 58: Freshman Kenzel Massey scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Falcons.

Micah Pollard also had another all-around night for Foss, finishing with 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Demetrius Crosby had 12 points.

The win was the second straight for Foss (9-3; 7-0 2A SPSL Mountain) after dropping two games to 3A O’Dea and 4A Camas.

No. 5 Fife 64, Foster 39: Andrew Sawyer and Malachi Afework each scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (11-2; 6-1 2A SPSL Mountain).

Cooper Schelbert added 10 points for Fife, which led 25-9 after the first quarter and cruised from there.

Steilacoom 46, Clover Park 44: The Sentinels used a big third quarter to upend the Warriors.

Clover Park had a 28-21 lead at halftime before Steilacoom outscored it 18-10 in the third quarter and held on from there. Torrey Cady led Steilacoom with 11 points and Deshawn Martin-Brooks had nine.

Anthony Grassi led Clover Park with 15 points, Jonathon Sealy had 11 and Davien Harris-Williams scored 10. Steilacoom limited Harris-Williams, who entered the game having scored at least 26 points in three consecutive games, including a 43-point night in a win over River Ridge.

The loss was the third in a row for Clover Park (5-4; 4-2 2A SPSL Sound) after it had won four in a row.

The win ended Steilacoom’s (6-7; 5-2) four-game losing skid.

White River 76, Evergreen of Seattle 35: Brandon Howard scored 18 points and Joe Flanigan had 17 to lift the Hornets.

Girls Basketball

Top Performer: Julianna Walker, Annie Wright

Scored 50 points in a win over Bush

Todd Beamer 50, Enumclaw 44: The last time these two played each other in early December, it wasn’t so close.

The Titans beat the Hornets by 15 points, This time around? Not so close.

Both teams traded high-scoring quarters in the first half, and it was the Titans who put together a solid third quarter that allowed them to come away with their second win over the Hornets this season.

“We fouled and they knocked down their free throws in the clutch,” Beamer coach Corey Alexander said. “They shoot very well, for us, we had to make clutch shots and take care of the ball. And we were able to do that.”

Makenzie Bond provided a team-leading 19 points, while sophomore Aaliyah Alexander, Corey’s daughter, had 11. The pair has been a constant for the Titans all season. Brooklyn Humphrey added nine points.

“Bond is steady for us and Humphrey had a big game,” Alexander said.

Jessica Cerne provided most of the scoring for the Hornets. She finished with 18 points, while Rebecca Lindsberg finished with eight.

Annie Wright 64, Bush 40: Let us remind you that she is a freshman.

But Julianna Walker is playing much, much bigger. She went off for 50 of her team’s 64 points in the Gators’ win.

The 5-foot-4 guard has come close to this before. She scored 43 points in a win over Overlake and 34 against Forest Ridge Sacred Heart. She also had 24 points against University Prep, 37 against Sultan, 31 points, seven rebounds and eight steals against Sierra Olympus, and 38 against Charles Wright.

Gig Harbor 75, Yelm 51: Brynna Maxwell scored 31 points and Maddie Willett added 19 points as Gig Harbor bounced back from a three-game losing streak.

No. 6 Bellarmine Prep 76, Emerald Ridge 15: The Jaguars had five points entering the final quarter and didn’t score any points in the second or third periods.

That’s how good the Lions’ defense was on Friday night. Arizona signee Shalyse Smith scored 15 points for Bellarmine and Makiah Reed and Julia Bordeaux each had 13 points.

Emerald Ridge was coming off a 59-48 win over Graham-Kapowsin and it beat Foss, 67-37, the game before that.

Bellarmine next plays Rogers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Emerald Ridge High School.

Mount Rainier 56, Kent-Meridian 37: The Rams topped the Royals thanks to the offensive play from Frannie Sablan.

Sablan led her team in scoring with 20 points, easily putting the offense on her shoulders. The next closest Ram in scoring was Makila Hoffman with eight points.

Auburn Mountainview 48, Jefferson 43: Taylor Flores led the Lions with 17 points in their close win over the Raiders.

Sydney Carter also chipped in 10 to help her team to the home victory. Leading the charge for the Raiders was Nadira Eltayeb, scoring 12.

Mount Rainier Lutheran 47, Quilcene 20: Katia Cureton has been on fire for the Hawks, as she posted a double-double in their win over the Rangers.

Isabella Foxley led the team in scoring with 17 points, but Cureton was able to snag 15 rebounds along with her 10 points. Claire Lyons was also productive with 12 points.