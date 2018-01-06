Sixth-ranked Lincoln pulls away in final minutes to beat No. 7 Bethel 47-40

Lincoln’s Sharayah Johnson (10) grabs a rebound in the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Bethel’s Emma Johnson (20) tries to pass the ball from the ground while Lincoln’s Joclyen Wyatt (24) defends in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown (23) collides with Lincoln’s Faith Brantley (1) in the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Kondalia Montgomery (12) starts a fast break in the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln head coach Jamila Jones calls out to the players in the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Olsabella Cruz (11) and Kyli Pasamante (4) celebrate a basket in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tianna Brown (2) tries to put up a shot under heavy defensive pressure in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tianna Brown (2) shoots a free throw in the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Kondalia Montgomery (12) works against Bethel’s Marquissa Bowie (1) in the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel head coach John Ainslie speaks with his players during a timeout. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Sharayah Johnson (10) puts up a shot under heavy pressure in the final minutes of the game. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Faith Brantley (1) moves the ball down the court. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown (23) drives to the hoop. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Ashia Donahue (5) falls on the ground going after a loose ball in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Esmeralda Morales (3) drives to the basket but is stopped by Lincoln’s Faith Brantley (1) in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown (23) tries to put up a shot through heavy defensive pressure by Lincoln’s Sharayah Johnson (10) and Joclyen Wyatt (24) in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Olsabella Cruz (11) celebrates a big play in the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Azallee Johnson (4) attempts to steal the ball from Bethel’s Tiarra Brown in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown (23) is helped up after being fouled by Lincoln’s Kondalia Montgomery (12) in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Bethel’s Tianna Brown (2) drives to the basket in the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
