Prep roundup: Swillie’s 3-pointer in overtime lifts Tacoma Baptist boys; Rogers rallies for win over Emerald Ridge; Annie Wright girls roll by Eastside Prep

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Adam Bailey, Mount Rainer Lutheran
Has 26 points, 10 rebounds in 63-49 win over Evergreen Lutheran
Tacoma Baptist 61, Pope John Paul 58 (OT): Not even an unusually confining gymnasium could stop the Crusaders from getting a road win in Lacey.
“It’s a small gym which just has its own challenges that make it difficult for both teams. It’s a shorter, narrower court,” Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said. “It took some time to get used to it for sure. You couldn’t even squeeze off a (3-pointer) in the corner without stepping out of bounds.”
That didn’t stop Bradley Swillie from getting a game-high 24 points, including the key bucket in overtime.
“They scored first in overtime and we came down and Bradley hit a (3-pointer) that us up by two,” Hamlin said. “We never relinquished that lead. I was very proud of our boys overcoming an unusual game.”
Mount Rainer Lutheran 63, Evergreen Lutheran 49: The Hawks secured a decisive win over the Eagles in a game that saw Adam Bailey leading the charge with 26 points.
“It was a team effort. They played well as a team,” Mount Rainier Lutheran coach Bill Bailey said. “The passed the ball well and it was a team victory.”
The momentum started early for the Hawks as they came out scoring 21 points in the first quarter with high-intensity play.
“We pressed them right off the bat. We didn’t think they could handle our press,” Bailey said. “We just caused havoc.”
CLASS 4A SPSL
Rogers 70, Emerald Ridge 46: The Rams’ performance in the first half was mediocre, but their finish was memorable.
They went into halftime trailing the Jaguars by two, with their two-game winning streak on the line.
The Rams didn’t panic, outscoring Emerald Ridge by 26 points in the second half. Matti Turco led Rogers with 18 points.
The Jaguars’ poor free throw shooting (4-of-11) did not help. Jerry Hayes led Emerald Ridge with 12 points.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Julianna Walker, Annie Wright
Walker had 32 points, 11 steals and 8 rebounds in the Gators’ 60-28 win over Eastside Prep
Pope John Paul II 44, Tacoma Baptist 43: It came down to the wire in a nailbiter of a matchup between the Crusaders and Eagles.
“It was a very back and forth game,” Tacoma Baptist coach Jen Brooks said. “There were lots of fouls going on, lots of free throw shooting.”
Leading the way for the Crusaders was JoEllen Stokes who got 16 points, Hanah Peterson who got 12, and Sarah Van Liew who got 10.
“Hannah and JoEllen are our leaders on the court,” Brooks said. “Van Liew also had great rebounds.
“In the end, I think we just needed to be a little smarter on the court. We definitely didn’t need to commit so many fouls, we had a bunch.”
Annie Wright 60, Eastside Prep 28: The Gators continue to roll over their opponents.
Behind the scoring and rebounding efforts of Julianna Walker, Ali MacChord and Ahmina Webb, the Gators cruised to their third straight win.
With the Gators up by just five points at the half, they came out and went on a 20-0 run through the third quarter behind Walker’s team-leading 32 points, 11 steals and eight rebounds.
“We came out of halftime and held them to no points that quarter,” Annie Wright coach Chris Spivey said. “It was a good all-around game, and it was a good all-around win.”
The Gators outscored the Eagles 33-6 in the second half, thanks, in part, to transition baskets.
To go along with her four points, MacChord pulled down 15 rebounds, while Webb chipped in 10 points.
This is the fourth win for the Gators in which they finished with 60 or more points.
“Everyone is in a good place,” Spivey said. “They’re all playing really well together, and they are playing at a very high level.”
3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE
Yelm 56, Central Kitsap 49: Despite a rash of injuries and a flu bug, the Tornados won their first game of 2018 in Silverdale.
They snapped a three-game skid, taking the lead for good behind a 13-5 third-quarter run.
“Between the flu and fighting the injury bug, it’s been tough lately,” Yelm coach Russ Riches said. “I thought we were a little flat in the first half, and I thought we really had a chance to open it up.”
The Tornados went into halftime down 32-29, led by Maddie Plevyak, who finished with 19 points, and Haylee Sleeman, who finished with nine.
They were having a tough time containing Olivia Krog, who finished with 17 point, and Vanessa Davies, who finished with 10.
Yelm’s defense in the second half proved to be the differece.
“It was about selling out on defense and reaching the passing lanes,” Riches said. “If we did those things well in the second half, we could win and we did.”
