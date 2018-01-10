Prep roundup: Renton edges Clover Park boys in 2A SPSL Sound showdown; Olympia wins in odd fashion; Sumner girls need double OT

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Jalen Green, Lindbergh
Scored 31 points in 67-46 win over White River
Renton 74, Clover Park 71: In a matchup of the two of the best teams in the 2A SPSL Sound Division, the Indians barely survived against the Warriors to continue their unbeaten streak in league play.
“As a team, we were prepared. Renton is defending league champs and undefeated in league,” Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford said. “We lost by three (points) up there last time and we had a good game plan, but it was discipline and composure that did us in.”
Renton’s Jaloni Garner was difficult to stop, especially in the fourth where he scored 12 of his 19 points.
Ranique Mosley and Jonathon Sealey each scored 10 points for the Warriors.
Olympia 2, South Kitsap 0 (forfeit): The Bears picked up what will likely be its most outlandish 4A SPSL win of the season Tuesday night.
The Bears led visiting South Kitsap, 47-45, with 21.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter when an official abruptly stopped play.
South Kitsap coach John Callaghan was given his second technical foul in 20 seconds and ejected from the game.
An official ended the game when Callaghan did not leave the floor, forcing the Wolves to forfeit and awarding the Bears a 2-0 win.
Puyallup 55, Sumner 52: The Vikings got a lot of help from their bench players as they got the home win over the visiting Spartans.
Luke Holcomb was Puyallup’s leading scorer with 18 points as a reserve. He had the majority of the Viking’s 26 bench points that made the difference against Sumner.
Sumner got 16 points from AJ Andino, and 15 from Josh Lear.
Lindbergh 67, White River 46: A hot start was all the Eagles needed to take down the Hornets in 2A SPSL Mountain Division action.
Jalen Green scored a game-high 31 points. Muhammed Kora added 15 in the victory.
Foss 82, Franklin Pierce 67: The Falcons continue to soar as Micah Pollard scored a game-high 27 points against the Cardinals in 2A SPSL Mountain Division action.
Demetrius Crosby chipped in with 18 points for the defending 2A champions. Claudell Quinland led the Cardinals with 18 points.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Julianna Walker, Annie Wright
Scored 37 points and five steals in 49-33 win over the Northwest School
Sumner 62, Puyallup 58 (2 OT): The Spartans stayed alive long enough for Kennedy Cutter to knock down the game’s biggest shot — and utlimately rally the Spartans to a 4A SPSL win over the Vikings.
Cutter’s big bucket sent the game into a second overtime, and from there, Sumner gained control.
“We had everyone contributing,” Sumner coach Jordan Moog said. “And Kennedy hit the game-tying shot to keep us in the game, it was a great win all together. Being in the second half of league [play], this was a great momentum win for us.”
The Spartans have won four of their past five games. Kelsey Bell led them with 19 points. Callie Stevens added 15. Puyallup’s Ava Edmonds led all scorers with 21 points.
Rogers 48, Emerald Ridge 47: The Rams swept the 4A SPSL season series in a game much closer than their earlier 12-point Rogers victory.
Raigan Barrett led the Rams with 17 points. Maddie Egan added 11.
Sammie McGinty tallied a game-high 19 points for the Jaguars.
Olympia 52, South Kitsap 48: Averie Stock had herself a game.
The senior guard led all scorers with 21 points as the Bears survived a tough 4A SPSL game against the Wolves in Port Orchard.
In the loss, the Wolves had three players in double figures with Haley Standridge (12 points), Halie Rodriguez (13 points) and Emma Erickson (12 points).
