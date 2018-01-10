Updated TNT state high school boys and girls basketball rankings, Jan. 10

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Records and rankings updated through Jan. 9
CLASS 4A
ICYMI: Kentwood’s D’Angelo Minnis set a school record for 3-pointers (9 of them) in win over Kentridge
Never miss a local story.
1. Gonzaga Prep (13-0)
2. Richland (12-0)
3. Federal Way (15-0)
4. Ferris (12-1)
5. Skyview (15-0)
6. Kentwood (12-2)
7. Enumclaw (11-3)
8. Union (10-4)
9. Davis (10-2)
10. Bothell (11-2)
CLASS 3A
ICYMI: Spanaway’s gym was packed, but Lincoln left with 37th consecutive league win
▪ Wilson is ‘norming’. That includes 25 points, 16 rebounds from UConn signee in win over Spanaway Lake
▪ North Thurston still undefeated, in control of 3A SSC with win over Capital
1. Garfield (12-0)
2. Rainier Beach (9-2)
3. Lincoln (12-0)
4. O’Dea (12-1)
5. Wilson (10-2)
6. North Thurston (11-0)
7. Franklin (11-2)
8. Seattle Prep (8-5)
9. Shorecrest (10-2)
10. Spanaway Lake (9-2)
CLASS 2A
1. Anacortes (12-0)
2. Selah (11-1)
3. Foss (10-3)
4. Mountlake Terrace (10-1)
5. Fife (12-2)
6. Lynden (8-3)
7. North Kitsap (10-3)
8. Columbia River (11-2)
9. Renton (10-2)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (10-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Lynden Christian (12-0)
2. Freeman (11-0)
3. Zillah (11-1)
4. Northwest (12-0)
5. Bellevue Christian (10-1)
6. Newport (8-2)
7. Royal (8-2)
8. Omak (11-3)
9. South Whidbey (10-4)
10. Nooksack Valley (7-4)
CLASS 2B
1. Kittitas (10-1)
2. Adna (10-1)
3. Saint George’s (11-0)
4. Toutle Lake (10-1)
5. Toledo (9-2)
6. Life Christian (12-1)
7. Morton-White Pass (9-2)
8. Napavine (8-2)
9. Tri-Cities Prep (10-0)
10. Brewster (10-2)
CLASS 1B
1. Pomeroy (12-0)
2. Sunnyside Christian (9-1)
3. Cedar Park Christian of Mountlake Terrace (13-0)
4. Odessa (11-2)
5. Muckleshoot Tribal (11-2)
TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (11-0)
2. Moses Lake (11-0)
4. Kentridge (13-1)
3. Eastlake (10-0)
5. Lake Stevens (9-1)
6. Bellarmine Prep (10-3)
7. Woodinville (9-2)
8. Todd Beamer (10-2)
9. Chiawana (10-3)
10. Sunnyside (9-3)
CLASS 3A
ICYMI: Lincoln scrapes out a win at Bethel in final minutes
1. Kamiakin (12-1)
2. Prairie (10-2)
3. West Seattle (8-3)
4. Seattle Prep (8-1)
5. Snohomish (10-2)
6. Lincoln (9-1)
7. Bethel (10-1)
8. Redmond (13-0)
9. Edmonds-Woodway (11-1)
10. Garfield (8-3)
CLASS 2A
1. W.F. West (9-2)
2. Archbishop Murphy (10-0)
3. East Valley of Spokane (11-1)
4. White River (10-3)
5. Clarkston (9-2)
6. Wapato (10-2)
7. Prosser (10-2)
8. Black Hills (9-3)
9. North Kitsap (10-3)
10. Renton (10-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Zillah (11-0)
2. Lynden Christian (11-0)
3. Cashmere (12-1)
4. Medical Lake (9-0)
5. Cle Elum/Roslyn (9-1)
6. La Center (11-1)
7. Columbia of Burbank (11-1)
8. Seattle Christian (11-1)
9. Elma (14-1)
10. Meridian (8-2)
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (10-1)
2. Ilwaco (12-1)
3. Wahkaikum (10-2)
4. La Conner (10-2)
5. Davenport (9-3)
6. Brewster (8-2)
7. Mabton (9-2)
8. Saint George’s (8-3)
9. Life Christian Academy (7-2)
10. Tri-Cities Prep (7-3)
CLASS 1B
1. Colton (10-1)
2. Pomeroy (11-2)
3. Neah Bay (9-1)
4. Sunnyside Christian (10-1)
5. Selkirk (11-2)
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments