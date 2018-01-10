Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas III (5) dunks the ball during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas III (5) dunks the ball during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln forward Willie C Thomas III (5) dunks the ball during Lincoln High School's thrilling 68-62 win against the Spanaway Lake Sentinels at Spanaway Lake Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Updated TNT state high school boys and girls basketball rankings, Jan. 10

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

January 10, 2018 05:11 PM

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Records and rankings updated through Jan. 9

CLASS 4A

ICYMI: Kentwood’s D’Angelo Minnis set a school record for 3-pointers (9 of them) in win over Kentridge

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1. Gonzaga Prep (13-0)

2. Richland (12-0)

3. Federal Way (15-0)

4. Ferris (12-1)

5. Skyview (15-0)

6. Kentwood (12-2)

7. Enumclaw (11-3)

8. Union (10-4)

9. Davis (10-2)

10. Bothell (11-2)

CLASS 3A

ICYMI: Spanaway’s gym was packed, but Lincoln left with 37th consecutive league win

▪  Wilson is ‘norming’. That includes 25 points, 16 rebounds from UConn signee in win over Spanaway Lake

▪  North Thurston still undefeated, in control of 3A SSC with win over Capital

1. Garfield (12-0)

2. Rainier Beach (9-2)

3. Lincoln (12-0)

4. O’Dea (12-1)

5. Wilson (10-2)

6. North Thurston (11-0)

7. Franklin (11-2)

8. Seattle Prep (8-5)

9. Shorecrest (10-2)

10. Spanaway Lake (9-2)

CLASS 2A

1. Anacortes (12-0)

2. Selah (11-1)

3. Foss (10-3)

4. Mountlake Terrace (10-1)

5. Fife (12-2)

6. Lynden (8-3)

7. North Kitsap (10-3)

8. Columbia River (11-2)

9. Renton (10-2)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (10-3)

CLASS 1A

1. Lynden Christian (12-0)

2. Freeman (11-0)

3. Zillah (11-1)

4. Northwest (12-0)

5. Bellevue Christian (10-1)

6. Newport (8-2)

7. Royal (8-2)

8. Omak (11-3)

9. South Whidbey (10-4)

10. Nooksack Valley (7-4)

CLASS 2B

1. Kittitas (10-1)

2. Adna (10-1)

3. Saint George’s (11-0)

4. Toutle Lake (10-1)

5. Toledo (9-2)

6. Life Christian (12-1)

7. Morton-White Pass (9-2)

8. Napavine (8-2)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (10-0)

10. Brewster (10-2)

CLASS 1B

1. Pomeroy (12-0)

2. Sunnyside Christian (9-1)

3. Cedar Park Christian of Mountlake Terrace (13-0)

4. Odessa (11-2)

5. Muckleshoot Tribal (11-2)

TNT STATE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Lincoln basketball
Lincoln head coach Jamila Jones during the game. Lincoln played Bethel in a basketball game at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

CLASS 4A

1. Central Valley (11-0)

2. Moses Lake (11-0)

4. Kentridge (13-1)

3. Eastlake (10-0)

5. Lake Stevens (9-1)

6. Bellarmine Prep (10-3)

7. Woodinville (9-2)

8. Todd Beamer (10-2)

9. Chiawana (10-3)

10. Sunnyside (9-3)

CLASS 3A

ICYMI: Lincoln scrapes out a win at Bethel in final minutes

1. Kamiakin (12-1)

2. Prairie (10-2)

3. West Seattle (8-3)

4. Seattle Prep (8-1)

5. Snohomish (10-2)

6. Lincoln (9-1)

7. Bethel (10-1)

8. Redmond (13-0)

9. Edmonds-Woodway (11-1)

10. Garfield (8-3)

CLASS 2A

1. W.F. West (9-2)

2. Archbishop Murphy (10-0)

3. East Valley of Spokane (11-1)

4. White River (10-3)

5. Clarkston (9-2)

6. Wapato (10-2)

7. Prosser (10-2)

8. Black Hills (9-3)

9. North Kitsap (10-3)

10. Renton (10-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Zillah (11-0)

2. Lynden Christian (11-0)

3. Cashmere (12-1)

4. Medical Lake (9-0)

5. Cle Elum/Roslyn (9-1)

6. La Center (11-1)

7. Columbia of Burbank (11-1)

8. Seattle Christian (11-1)

9. Elma (14-1)

10. Meridian (8-2)

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (10-1)

2. Ilwaco (12-1)

3. Wahkaikum (10-2)

4. La Conner (10-2)

5. Davenport (9-3)

6. Brewster (8-2)

7. Mabton (9-2)

8. Saint George’s (8-3)

9. Life Christian Academy (7-2)

10. Tri-Cities Prep (7-3)

CLASS 1B

1. Colton (10-1)

2. Pomeroy (11-2)

3. Neah Bay (9-1)

4. Sunnyside Christian (10-1)

5. Selkirk (11-2)

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms

    Zack Paulsen scored 20 points as Curtis rallied in the second half and outlasted Bellarmine Prep in overtime for a 69-63 victory. That inches Curtis that much closer to a fourth consecutive 4A SPSL title, but a big game vs. Rogers looms on Thursday.

Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms

Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms 2:03

Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms
Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi 0:32

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi
Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake 4:14

Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake

View More Video