Ex-Bellarmine Prep and Colorado star Liufau, citing injuries and other interests, won’t pursue an NFL career

Sefo Liufau is ready to live a regular life again.
The former Bellarmine Prep and Colorado quarterback said he is no longer pursuing an NFL career.
Instead, Liufau is returning to Boulder on Friday to enroll in two classes during spring semester to finish his undergraduate degree in economics.
“Actually it was a couple of days ago that I decided to walk away from the game,” Liufau said from the Bellarmine Prep campus at the Tacoma Athletic Commision’s distinguished achievement award ceremony on Thursday. “It was very tough. I have been struggling with it ever since I left Tampa Bay ... whether I should continue to pursue (the NFL) or not.
“(The decision) ultimately came down to injuries.”
Liufau, The News Tribune’s 2012 All-Area football player of the year, set or shared 99 team or individual records while a four-year starter with the Buffaloes.
The two biggest career marks Liufau owns is in passing yards (9,763) and total offense (10,702).
He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last May. He injured his knee in the final preseason game against the Washington Redskins. He was placed on injured reserve, and waived with the settlement two days later.
“There is so much more life to live. There are so many more things to do in life,” Liufau said. “Football has taught me a lot. It is time for me to move on from playing.”
As far as his immediate future, the 23-year-old Tacoma native said he is looking forward to “college life as a regular student” for the next four months.
After graduation in May, he isn’t sure what he will do next.
“People have told me I’d be a good coach,” Liufau said. “The door is definitely open for everything.”
Liufau and distance runner Kate Landau were honored as the Dick Hannula male and female amatuer athletes of the year by the TAC on Thursday night.
Bellarmine Prep girls golf coach Mark Bender and Life Christian Academy boys basketball coach Mark Lovelady received the Frosty Westering Excellence in Coaching Award.
The Beauchene family of Fife volleyball — parents Paul and Janice, and daughters Angie, Suzanne, Renee and Lisa — were honored with the First Family of Sports Award.
And former TAC president Angie Eichholtz was given the Doug McArthur Lifetime Achievement Award.
