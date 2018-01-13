Defense powers Timberine 62-52 over Peninsula in tough SSC 3A matchup

Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) passes out of pressure by Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
David Montesino
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) blocks a shot by Peninsula guard Sam Miller (3) during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) works against Peninsula guard Elijah McLaughlin (2) during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (10) drives to the basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) is called for an offensive foul driving to the basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) is fouled as he drives to the basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Ross Jones (42) dives for a loose ball during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5) blocks a shot by Isaac Thompson (21) during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula guard Dane Jackson (4) scores a basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) grabs a rebound during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Casson Rouse (1) scores a basket on a Blazers fastbreak during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) goes up for a shot during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10) scores a basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline head coach Allen Thomas reacts as Erik Stevenson makes a free throw giving the Blazers a 10-point victory during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Eli Morton (3) makes a free throw to give the Blazers an 8-point lead in the final seconds of the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson (10), second from left, grabs a rebound during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula head coach Matt Robles gestures to one of his players during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) drives to the basket during the big South Sound Conference 3A boys basketball matchup between Peninsula Seahawks (4-2) and Timberline Blazers (5-1) at Peninsula High School Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Timberline wins 62-52.
