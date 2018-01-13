Tacoma Dome preview? Lake Stevens edges Tahoma, South Kitsap for Matman title; Duke-bound wrestler beats defending state champion

Mason Eaglin of South Kitsap and Hunter Cruz of Moses Lake have spent years as friends, despite being divided by over 200 miles and a mountain range.
At the 41st Annual Matman Classic at Central Kitsap High, that friendship was put aside as Cruz, who’s the No. 1-ranked 160-pound wrestler in all classifications, faced his longtime friend Eaglin, No. 1 ranked 170-pound in all classifications, in the 170 finals Saturday night.
“We were pretty good friends from us training together, so I knew it was going to be a pretty good match,” said Eaglin, the Duke University commit.
Fortune favored Eaglin on Saturday as the South Kitsap senior outlasted Cruz, the defending 4A 152-pound state champion, to pick up a 4-3 decision.
“It’s usually him (who wins) because he’s bigger than I am,” Eaglin said. “But I just wanted to bring my best and show everyone what I can do.”
Eaglin was the 4A state runner-up after falling in the 138-pound championship against Puyallup’s Josh Franich last year.
But Eaglin’s victory on Saturday gave South Kitsap a chance to claim the team title at the Matman Classic as the Wolves entered the finals in third behind Lake Stevens and defending 4A state champion Tahoma.
Lake Stevens claimed the team title with a final score of 167.5, one point ahead of Tahoma (166.5) after South Kitsap’s (161.5) Jacob Laws defeated Tahoma’s Reid Carlton, 5-4 decision, in the tournament’s final match of the night.
“This is good this time of year … because I don’t know if a lot separated us,” South Kitsap coach Chad Nass said. “So when you’re in the mix with those two powerhouses, then you’re in good company.”
Kione Gill helped Tahoma start out the finals on the right foot after earning a pin in 1 minute, 46 seconds in the 220-pound finals when he swept the feet (and arm) out from under Chris Sparks of Graham-Kapowsin to set up the pin fall.
“It was just a block. I just stepped on his foot and tripped him,” said Gill, a defending 195-pound 4A state champion.
Even with all the positive individual results from a hungry Tahoma team, if Gill’s words can be spoken for his team as a whole, Tahoma won’t be satisfied until they recapture 4A state title for a second consecutive year.
“To be honest, winning is not my first priority. It’s all about the team right now,” Gill added. “I’m just doing whatever it takes to get those pins, to boost my team up – to boost their confidence up – and be ready for February.”
If the Matman Classic was any indication of what’s to come next month, then the state is in for one wild ride as Lake Stevens, Tahoma and South Kitsap look primed and ready for what’s to come at the Mat Classic XXX inside the Tacoma Dome.
Quinton Southcott won’t say much when he’s off the mat, but once the Enumclaw senior hits the mat, nothing needs to be said. It’s all action for the Hornets’ top wrestler.
Southcott cruised to a 16-0 technical fall victory in the 145-pound finals after taking control of his match with Lake Steven’s Haydon Jones.
“I like to work during my matches. I don’t like to get a quick pin,” Southcott said, who ranks No. 3 in the 145-pound bracket in all classifications. “It’s just nice working and trying to get better, especially late in the season, you try to grind. You just keep working.”
“You want to have your dominant matches to know you’re doing good, but you also want those grinder matches because those are what’s going to happen in the postseason. It’s a huge deal when you get to state and that environment.”
Tahoma also got a Matman title from Austin Michalski, who defeated Auburn Riverside’s Yusef Nelson in the 120-pound championship with a 6-1 decision.
Steele Starrin (126) and Cameron Hanson (132), who pinned Graham-Kapowsin’s Lane Holland in 5:20.
South Kitsap’s Sebastian Robles won the 152-pound title with a pin in 1:08 over Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger in 1:08. Robles is the No. 3-ranked wrestler in all classifications behind Stanwood’s University of North Carolina-bound Mason Phillips and White River’s Nate Moore.
Auburn Riverside’s Jaden Cassel won the 113-pound title.
41st Annual Matman Classic
Team scores: Lake Stevens 167.5, Tahoma 166.5, South Kitsap 163.5, Mt. Spokane 125.5, Moses Lake 107.
106: Jake Bennett (LS) d. Xavier Eaglin (SK), 6-0
113: Jaden Cassel (Auburn Riverside) tf. Jarret Sharp, 16-1
120: Austin Michalski (Tah.) d. Yusef Nelson (AR) 6-1
126: Steele Starrin (Tah) d. Clayton Brush (LS), 7-1
132: Cameron Hanson (Tah) p. Lane Holland (Graham-Kapowsin), 5:20
138: Jacob Laws (SK) d. Reid Carlton (Tah), 5-4
145: Quinton Southcott (Enumclaw) tf. Hayden Jones (LS), 16-0
152: Sebastian Robles (SK) p. John Bittinger (Gig Harbor), 1:08
160: Nathin Marin (SK) d. Davonn Keyes (SK), forfeit
170: Mason Eaglin (SK) d. Hunter Cruz (ML), 4-3
182: Beau Mauseth (ML) d. Sam Onishchenko (AR), 7-5
195: Malachai Lawrence (LS) p. Mason Miethe (MS), 1:00
220: Kione Gill (Tah) p. Chris Sparks (GK), 1:46
285: Austin Rewoldt (Enum) p. Connor White-Shrum (GK), 2:46
