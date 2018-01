More Videos

1:19 Lincoln coach Jamila Jones, Nashontae Frazier will take win over No. 8 Beamer, but they aren't satisfied

3:14 Highlights: Stanford-bound Lexie Hull, Central Valley pull away in second half to beat Kentridge

1:59 Raigan Barrett, Rogers have hit a groove. Can they keep climbing in 4A SPSL?

1:05 Duke commit says South Kitsap will be state title contender

0:42 Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament

0:40 Lincoln guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes avenging 2017 playoff loss to Bishop Blanchet

0:37 Spanaway Lake guard Isaiah Turner said team regained composure in 84-51 win at Lakes

2:03 Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker discuss Curtis’ OT win over Bellarmine. Big game vs Rogers looms

0:32 Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi

4:14 Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake