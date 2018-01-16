Photo gallery: Foss routs Fife, 66-48, to take control of league

Demetrius Crosby claps as his Foss teammates make a unity circle prior to the league matchup against Fife. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Foss guard Demirtrius Crosby wrestles Fife's Eli Graham for a rebound during the Falcons' 66-48 rout of the Trojans in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Crosby led all scorers with 20 points.
Falcons forward Damani Kelly slips past the defense of Fife's Brian Mitchell for a score Foss guard during the Falcons' 66-48 rout of the Trojans in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
With the game out of reach in the fourth period, Fife coach Mark Schelbert talks with his dejected squad. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Michael Pollard of Foss, center, battles Fife's Brian Mitchell and Malachi Afework for a loose ball. Pollard scored 16 points for the Falcons. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Malachi Afework puts up a shot against D'Von Santa- Cruz of Foss in the first half. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Eli Graham, right, who led the Trojans with 18 points, battles Kenzel Massey of Foss for a rebound. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Michael Pollard of Fife finds a lane as Cooper Schelbert of Fife defends. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Malachi Afework fight for a rebound with Christian Barnes of Foss. In on the play is Bryson Williams, right. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Guard Christian Barnes leads Foss on a break. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
The Falcons' 6-foot-7 center Max Marlier sinks a short jumper. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife coach Mark Schelbert talks with an official about a call. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Lavelle Alexander drives against Christian Barnes of Foss. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Gannon Ginnis drives the baseline past Max Marlier of Foss. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Fife's Andre Sawyer fights for a rebound with Kenzel Massey of Foss. Photo taken in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
