Wichita State signee passes 1,500 career points

Erik Stevenson, Timberline High School’s standout shooting guard, reached another milestone Wednesday night against Yelm — 1,500 career points.
The Wichita State signee has now collected 1,518 career points in 92 games with the Blazers during his four-year career. He has a lifetime average of 16.5 points per game.
Stevenson scored a game-high 26 points against the Tornados — a game the Blazers won, 101-42, scoring more than 100 points as a team for the first time in Stevenson’s career — to pass the 1,500-point mark.
Stevenson is leading Thurston County and surrounding areas in scoring this season at 24.9 points per game, and broke Timberline’s all-time scoring record earlier this season with a 31-point performance at North Thurston on Dec. 15.
He has scored in double digits every game this season, reaching more than 20 points in all but two games, and has scored more than 30 points five times.
Timberline (12-3, 8-1 3A South Sound Conference) is on a six-game winning streak, and sits in second place in its league with five games remaining on the schedule. The Blazers travel to Capital (13-2, 7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Blazers are 64-28 during Stevenson’s career so far, and have appeared in the state playoffs every year of his career.
