Peninsula boys dominate Tornados of Yelm 54-36 in SSC game

Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5), right, blocks a shot by Yelm’s Seth Weber (41) during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Yelm guard Ben Hoffman (10) pressures Peninsula forward Dustin Baker (24) during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Yelm’s Lane Lasher (20) is harassed by Peninsula’s Dustin Baker (24), left, and Jared Brinkmann (21) during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Yelm’s Brad Theel (10) finds a seam between Peninsula defenders Jared Brinkmann (21), left, and Sam Miller earning two free throws during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Jared Brinkmann (21) is fouled driving to the basket during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5) punches the basketball out of Yelm’s Anthony Sugai’s hands during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula forward Dustin Baker (24), right, challenges a shot by Yelm guard Anthony Sugar (30) during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) fights for a rebound during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5) grabs a rebound during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Jared Brinkmann (21) is fouled driving to the basket during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Yelm guard Anthony Sugar (30), left, fouls Peninsula forward Dustin Baker (24) during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) scores a basket during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) scores another basket during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Sam Miller (3) scores a basket during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula’s Tyler Spurlock (23) is fouled during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
The Peninsula Seahawks in a huddle during a timeout in the South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula head coach Matt Robles barks out a play during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Sam Miller (3) heads up the court after stripping Yelm’s Anthony Sugai (30) of the basketball during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula guard Elijah McLaughlin (2) brings the basketball up the court during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula trio of Kaleb Lichau (5), left, Elijah McLaughlin (2), middle, and Seth Kasteler (11) enjoying the end of the South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
Peninsula High School students dance as the school band strikes a popular tune during a South Sound Conference game between Peninsula High School Seahawks and Yelm High School Tornados in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Peninsula wins 54-36.
