Adrian St. Germain was a two-time state champ at 1A Vashon Island. Now he’s proving himself at 4A Curtis with title at Willie Stewart Invitational

Ever since junior Adrian St. Germain, a two-time state champion with Vashon Island, transferred to Curtis High School and moved up from a 1A school to the top classification in the state, he’s heard the same thing each and every week.
His two titles don’t mean much while wrestling in the Class 4A.
“At the beginning of the season, it was hard coming back from injuries from the summer. But I just kept working,” said St. Germain, who came into the weekend as the 4A’s No. 4 ranked wrestler (all classifications) in the 160-pound division, according to Washington Wrestling Report.
He captured the 160-pound championship at the 23rd Annual Willie C. Stewart Sr. Invitational at Foss High on Saturday night.
“I would say, if they think I’m not coming for them, then they’re wrong,” said St. Germain who won his championship by outlasting Matthew Twait of Meridian, Idaho, with a 6-3 decision. “Coming here and doing this against a 5A kid from Idaho – that just proves I’m coming for them.”
St. Germain’s victory helped propel Curtis to the team title Saturday night as the Vikings finished with a winning score of 177. Meridian came in second with 163, and Puyallup in third with 119.
“We haven’t won a tournament this year, so it’s that time,” Curtis coach Jasen Baril said. “This is a big lift for them.”
The team victory was a sign Curtis is heading in the right direction with February looming large over the team. Injuries have hampered the Vikings all season, but they are set to be close to 100 percent by next weekend, Baril said.
“There’s only a certain amount of teams that can win it (a state title),” said Curtis’ sophomore Aizayah “Maka” Yacapan, who is the No. 2-ranked wrestler (all classifications) in the 113-pound class. “It’s a close bond and that’s the most important thing for me.”
Yacapan, who placed third in state as a freshman a year ago, made it look easy as he captured the 120-pound championship with a pin in 3 minutes, 9 seconds over Meridian’s Jared Riviera.
“I knew he was going to come up because he’s taller than me, he thought he was going to take advantage (of that),” Yacapan said of Riviera. “I knew he wrestles close, I saw it and locked it up and went for it.”
Curtis had five champions at the tournament including Ryan Wheeler (145), Ketner Fields (182) and Luke Purcella (220) to go along with St. Germain and Yacapan’s tournament wins. Ethan Jansen (138) and Xavier Whitson (195) each came in second-place on Saturday.
“It’s a lot of hard work paying off,” Purcella said, who’s ranked No. 7 (all classifications) at 220.
It was all business for defending 3A state champion J.J. Dixon as the Lincoln senior is bigger and stronger than ever, looking to capture his second consecutive state title next month inside the Tacoma Dome.
In his finals bout with Curtis’ Whitner, Dixon put on a clinic where the Abes senior jumped up 14-0 on points in the second round before muscling a pin (5:06) with less than a minute left in the second round.
“You got to want it more sometimes and you got to have that heart,” Dixon said. “I’m trying to get that title. Trying to get that second title.”
It’s been a long time coming for Puyallup senior Jason Walker. After years of getting to tournament finals, Walker finally had his day as the Puyallup Viking captured the 132-pound championship with a 9-2 decision over Arlington’s Will Rush.
“This is my first win in a while … it feels good. It feels good,” Walker said.
Walker’s teammate Isaac Clark saw a familiar face in the 170-pound final as he faced Bellarmine Prep’s Daniel Ladenburg, just over a month after the last two squared off at the George Wilfong Classic at Puyallup High.
“This title meant so much to me,” Ladenburg said who was injured on a throw by Clark during the last match. “The last tournament we wrestled in the finals, he (Clark) threw me on my back, and I twisted my back. It took me out two weeks … I kept his name in my head and (told myself) I’m going to get him.”
It was a bit of reverse fortune as Ladenburg hit Clark with an early take down in the first round, then piled on the points to win the championship with an 8-2 decision.
Kamiakin’s Diana Caterina became just the second girl to win a championship at the Willie C. Stewart Invite, as the sophomore defeated Foss’ Eugene Cater, 4-2 decision, in the 106-pound bracket. The only other girl to claim a championship at the tournament was Grandview’s Marizza Birrueta in 2013.
Life Christian’s Ezra Miller finished in second-place at 220-pounds, and Wilson’s Josiah Vaiolo (285-pounds) won the all-area heavyweight bout with Lincoln’s Zacariah Puapuaga.
WILLIE C STEWART WRESTLING INVITE
Team: Curtis 177, Meridian (ID) 163, Puyallup 119, West Valley (Yakima) 94, Lincoln 89.5, Arlington 65, Kamiak 59, Vikings 49, Foss 42, Life Christian 37.
106: Diana Cantina (Kam) d. Eugene Cater (Foss), 4-2
113: Boira Mokmouen (Lin) d. Kirby Bui (Everett), 6-1
120: Maka Yacapan (Curt) p. Jared Riviera (Mer), 3:09
126: Brayden Morill (Mer) p. Luke Young (Mer), 1:44
132: Jason Walker (Puy) d. Will Rush (Arl), 9-2
138: Jamie Plumlee (WV) md. Ethan Janson (Cur), 10-0
145: Ryan Wheeler (Cur) md. Josue Navarro (WV), 17-6
152: Grant Neukom (Mer) d. Jarred Navarro (WV), 4-2
160: Adrian St. Germain (Cur) d. Matthew Twait (Mer), 6-3
170: Daniel Ladenburg (BP) d. Isaac Clark (Puy), 8-2
182: Ketner Fields (Cur) d. Hayes Neukom (Mer), 7-5
195: JJ Dixon (Lin) p. Xavier Whitson (Cur), 5:06
220: Luke Purcella (Cur) d. Ezra Miller (LC), 3-1
285: Josiah Vaiolo (Wilson) d. Zacariah Puapuaga (Lin), 2-1
