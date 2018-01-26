The News Tribune’s 2018 class of Northwest Nuggets — the region’s top football recruits

The News Tribune’s annual presentation of the top recruits in the Northwest, those viewed as the most likely to make big impacts in college football (and many have gone on to play in the NFL, too).

The 31st class of Northwest Nuggets includes seniors from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and British Columbia. It is also the first class to include recruits who have already signed letters of intent. The NCAA approved for the first time an early signing period from Dec. 20-22. National Signing Day is Feb. 7.

The first class of Nuggets in 1988 included 24 players.

Since then, some of the most notable Nuggets have included Drew Bledsoe (Walla Walla, 1990), Damon Huard (Puyallup, 1991), Ernie Conwell (Kentwood, 1991), Lawyer Milloy (Lincoln, 1992), Jake Plummer (Capital, Idaho, 1993), Brock Huard (Puyallup, 1995), Troy Polamalu (Douglas, Oregon, 1999), Reggie Williams (Lakes, 2001), Jonathan Stewart (Timberline, 2005), Ndamukong Suh (Grant, Oregon, 2005), Jake Locker (Ferndale, 2006), David DeCastro (Bellevue, 2008), Jermaine Kearse (Lakes, 2008) and Myles Jack (Bellevue, 2013).

Who’s next?

ULUMOO “MJ” ALE

Fife OL

6-6, 360

Signed to: Washington

Of all the offensive linemen on Pac-12 rosters this past season, only one was listed as being bigger and taller than what UW has Ale at – and that’s WSU’s 6-foot-9, 368-pound Cody O’Connell, a two-time NCAA All-American. Ale has only been playing football for three years, and he’ll have to adjust to blocking for a team that throws the ball far more often than Fife did. But he’s certainly more than just big. “Even his first year when he wasn’t very good with his skills, he was definitely very good,” Fife coach Kent Nevin said. “But now? How he grabs and drives and how he works with other kids and how he has progressed, he has really become a technician.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “He is the biggest, strongest kid we’ve seen in a long time. He should start on the inside (at guard) to build confidence, but down the road, who knows?”

CHASE COTA

South Medford’s Chase Cota was selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a wide receiver. He signed his letter of intent to play at UCLA, though his father, Chad Cota, was a star safety at Oregon before playing in the NFL. Chase Allgood The Oregonian/OregonLive

South Medford (Medford, Oregon) WR

6-1, 195

Signed to: UCLA

Chase Cota has good bloodlines. His father, Chad, played at Oregon from 1991-94 and helped the Ducks reach the Rose Bowl his senior year as an NFL-bound safety. Chase’s cousin is a former Northwest Nugget, Oregon’s Brady Breeze (also a safety). Chase is headed to UCLA as a receiver with a 4.53 40-yard dash, but South Medford coach Bill Singler isn’t so sure that the Army All-American won’t find his way onto the Bruins’ defense. “He also played corner and safety for us and I think he’s got the size, in his dad’s mold,” Singler said. “So I don’t discount that. A guy with his size and range at free safety – that’s something he could bring to the table at UCLA.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “There was a lot of buzz around him early. He is a good route-runner with good hands. But as we watched him further, he … didn’t seem to have the athletic stuff, especially speed, that will transfer to the next level.”

27Number of years since Tigard last had a player selected to the Northwest Nuggets (LB Jeremy Asher, who went on to Oregon). It joins East Valley (OL Andy Roof, 2004, WSU), South Medford (QB Ted Stark, 1992, UW) and Sumner (Connor Wedington, 2017, Stanford) of schools that had previously had just one Northwest Nugget selection since 1988.

RODRICK FISHER

East Valley's Rodrick Fisher (88) runs the ball against North Central during a high school football game on Friday, September 1, 2017, at Joe Albi in Spokane, Wash. TYLER TJOMSLAND Spokesman-Review

East Valley (Spokane), WR

6-2, 205

Signed to: Washington State

Of all the speed and athleticism in this year’s class of Nuggets, Fisher’s track times indicate he’s the fastest, having run a 10.46 100-meter dash (if you didn’t know, that’s really fast) and he received all-state honors as a receiver and defensive back. But far more impressive is his journey from Rodrick Jackson to Rodrick Fisher – from homeless, destined to flunk out, to child in need services, to being adopted by his football coach, Adam Fisher, to Army All-American and now Washington State football signee. But he’s certainly not just a feel-good story. “Rodrick has elite speed,” Adam Fisher said, “that few receivers at any level possess – combined with a large wingspan that helps him separate from defenders.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “There will be a transition period for him (in college), but he has long speed, meaning when he gets going, he just keeps getting faster. I see him as a deep threat guy – a down-the-field threat off play-action on deep posts.”

KYLER GORDON

Archbishop Murphy’s Kyler Gordon signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington. He’ll head there as a corner back, but also has said he’s been approached about playing some offense. Dean J. Koepfler dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com

Archbishop Murphy (Everett), DB

5-11, 175

Signed to: Washington

How many former Seattle Storm dance troupe members can the UW say is on its roster? Gordon is receiving comparisons with Bellevue-UW-Arizona Cardinals DB Budda Baker in terms of his athleticism, and for that Gordon was being courted across the country, choosing UW over Notre Dame. He could play anywhere in the secondary … and maybe some offense, too. He follows in the path of Archbishop Murphy coach Jerry Jensen, who was a linebacker at UW. “It’s really rare. I haven’t coached another kid with his same attributes, all the way across the board,” Jensen said. “He’s able to find the ball, and that sets him apart from other DBs is his willingness to strike.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “His pure athleticism is the best I’ve seen … his movement and hip flexibility reminds me so much of (ex-UW safety) Budda Baker. There is no wasted movement.”

1Number of Northwest Nugget selections Archbishop Murphy has now produced. UW-bound DB Kyler Gordon is the first one.

TRE’SHAUN HARRISON

Garfield (Seattle), ATH

6-2, 190

Considering: Arizona, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah

One coach said that Harrison might as well be a cheat code in a video game. He made the most ridiculous plays, on the biggest stages of any Washington high school football player this season, whether that be as a receiver, defensive back or returner, leading Garfield to the state playoffs for the first time since 1979. But how will those field-weaving, breaking-through-every-defender plays translate to the college level? “I’m sure people said the same thing about Reggie Bush,” Garfield coach Joey Thomas said. “When you’re explosive and elusive, those things always translate. Now, how will he be used at the next level, because that will dictate how successful he is.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “I have not seen anybody with a burst like his in a while. He will play offense. When I watch his defensive tape, he just doesn’t play as natural at defensive back. But with the ball in his hands, he is one of the best players on the West Coast.”

4At a school more known for its annual basketball success, Garfield has now produced four Northwest Nuggets in its school history — Cal-bound DL Deandre Coleman (2009), UW-bound QB Isaiah Stanback (2002) and UW-bound linebacker Demetrius Devers (1991).

TALANOA HUFANGA

Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Oregon), ATH

6-1, 215

Signed to: USC

There’s a reason many compare Hufanga to his idol, Troy Polamalu, and it’s not just because both played high school in Oregon before signing with USC. Hufanga is the No. 1-ranked athlete in the country by 247Sports and the highest-ranked player from Oregon in the history of the website (which goes back to 1999). And he was first listed as a quarterback. He honed his work ethic living on five acres off a dirt road outside Corvalis, where his family has raised cows, pigs, goats and chickens. “His work ethic is unparalleled from what I’ve seen at the high school level,” Crescent Valley coach Scott Sanders said. “He gets up at 4:30 a.m., goes to the gym, gets his full workouts in, goes to school – every day.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “I project him playing that rover, or outside linebacker role in college, because he is athletic enough to line up over the slot (receiver) and do some zone coverage stuff. But he is very physical. That is what stands out.”

BRADEN LENZY

Tigard’s Braden Lenzy is ranked as the No. 5 athlete in the nation by 247Sports and he has signed his letter of intent to play at Notre Dame. Megan Connelly The Oregonian/OregonLive

Tigard (Oregon), ATH

6-0, 175

Signed to: Notre Dame

His speed was special from the moment he stepped on Tigard’s campus. Coach Craig Struecker had never before played a freshman on varsity in his 47 years of coaching until Lenzy. But he was a trackster playing football. Since then he has since gone from 150 pounds to 175, and from get-out-of bounds, to someone who is willing to fight for extra yards. Notre Dame lists him as a receiver, but don’t be so sure he won’t play some defense. “If you were to watch the film of his junior and senior years, you wouldn’t think he’s the same kid,” Struecker said. “The first thing you notice about Braden that will make him special at the next level: you better have somebody who can run really fast to cover him.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “At first, we recruited him as a receiver, but went back and look at him as a cornerback. He could do both. He has speed – verified and legitimate track times. But the physicality did not jump off his tape.”

TREY LOWE

Jesuit’s Trey Lowe earned Oregon’s Gatorade state football player of the year and signed his letter of intent to the University of Washington. Kent Frasure The Oregonian/OregonLive

Jesuit (Portland, Oregon), ATH

5-7, 175

Signed to: Washington

The Oregon Gatorade player of the year (with 2,316 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns) is a carbon copy of UW’s former Federal Way star Chico McClatcher. Quickness, speed, versatility and he’ll make the transition from running back to receiver at UW. And similar size, too. But does he have the toughness to translate to the next level? Jesuit coach Ken Potter said Lowe had that scintillating senior season despite playing most of the year with two torn tendons in his thumb. “Now, the thing he has to learn between now and next year is he almost always makes that first guy miss and then he tries to make the second guy miss instead of getting whatever he can,” Potter said. “Because that 270-pound, 4.6 40 tackler will obliterate you. But he has that special thing that you can’t coach or teach about finding open areas.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “One reason why people overlook him is because of his size. But then you watch him, and he does some of the most impressive stuff you will see. He is more quick than fast, and he’s shifty. Guys like that you want to get in open space.”

11O’Dea has produced the most Northwest Nuggets with 11 players since the Nuggets’ inception in 1998, UW-bound Myles Gaskin being the most recent. Lakes (10) has the second-most, followed by Bellevue (9), Central Catholic (9) and Puyallup (9) after that. Jesuit’s Trey Lowe gives the school its seventh Nugget.

TOMMY TOGIAI

Highland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai breaks upfield during a 5A state semifinal game at Rocky Mountain. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Highland (Pocatello, Idaho), DL

6-3, 290

Signed to: Ohio State

Idaho’s Gatorade state player of the year was one immovable object in the heart of the Highland defense. Playing both defensive tackle and nose tackle, Togiai totaled 93 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss — and 11 sacks as a senior in leading the school to the Class 5A state title. But Togiai is no one-year wonder. As a ninth grader, he benefited from having college-bound teammates (Wayne Kirby, Hunter Eborn and brother TJ Togiai) in the trenches with him. “He kind of earned his way to playing time next to his brother,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “He was probably the one who stood out the most being so big, strong and fast.” In the Army All-American Game, Togiai dominated in one-on-one practice drills, then forced a fumble for the West squad in the game. He chose the Buckeyes over Washington.

What an FBS recruiter says: “His motor for someone with his size is rare, and that is why he was a national recruit. And even though he has a compact build, he has some real twitch to him, too. I see him as a nose tackle.”

BEN WILSON

Sumner LB

6-2, 220

Signed to: Texas Christian

Wilson almost replicated his eye-popping junior season defensively, when he had 201 tackles, 16 for losses and 8.5 sacks. But keep in mind he also played just about every down of offense this year, finishing with a team-high 1,259 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. One coach said Wilson is as physical of a high school linebacker as he’s seen, and that maybe he’s not Clay Matthews, but reminds a lot of Casey Matthews. Question is how well he can run with Big 12 skill guys? “He’s the best I’ve ever seen,” said Sumner Keith Ross, a former linebacker, himself. “He can run, he’s got range and he tackles people. He’s not a roller or rugby tackler. He puts his face on people.”

What an FBS recruiter says: “He is an instinctual, physical linebacker, but lacks the foot speed to run sideline to sideline. Being a full-time running back (as a senior) did change our perspective a little bit, though, and checked a couple more boxes. We see him as having a productive career, but he does have limitations athletically.”

COLSON YANKOFF

Coeur d’Alene High School quarterback Colson Yankoff poses for a portrait on the school’s field. Colin Mulvany The Spokesman-Review

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), QB

6-4, 200

Signed to: Washington

The Huskies’ quarterback room just got deeper with talent, and Yankoff should be right in the mix for playing time after Jake Browning graduates next season. But unlike fellow 2018 signee Jacob Sirmon, Yankoff is a high-ceiling dual threat. “He is as good athletically as any kid in the country at his position,” Coeur d’Alene coach Shawn Amos said. “Barring any injuries or setbacks, there is no reason to think he won’t keep progressing, especially considering he is such a worker.” After offseason knee surgery, Yankoff missed the first two games last season, but returned to throw for 2,396 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,027 yards and 12 scores. He skipped the U.S. Army All-American Game to enroll at UW early.

What an FBS recruiter says: “What stands out about him is how athletic he is. He has a good arm with good size … but because he is so lanky, there isn’t a real player comparison in college football. He is definitely unique in that sense.”

4Number of players from the state of Oregon on this year’s Northwest Nuggets, the most since the 2001 class, which included NFL-bound quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Kellen Clemens.