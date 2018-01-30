Lincoln girls stifle Bethel, claim 3A PCL title with perfect league record

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 2:00 Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate 0:21 Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games 4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 0:31 Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday 2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 1:48 St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Montgomery led on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals against Bethel Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Montgomery led on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals against Bethel Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com