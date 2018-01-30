Lincoln girls stifle Bethel, claim 3A PCL title with perfect league record

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 0:41

Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 1:16

Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 0:22

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row

Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate 2:00

Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate

Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games 0:21

Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games

Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 4:38

Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown

Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday 0:31

Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

Montgomery led on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals against Bethel Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Montgomery led on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals against Bethel Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Lincoln girls stifle Bethel, claim 3A PCL title with perfect league record

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

January 30, 2018 09:41 PM

The past 48 hours were a whirlwind.

On Sunday, Jamila Jones was in the hospital getting his hard-pumping heart checked.

And on Tuesday, Jones was back on the bench for Lincoln’s most important game of the season.

The third-ranked Abes were not going to let Jones’ ticker have to work overtime, either. They controlled the game from the start, and put the clamps on No. 7 Bethel, 46-25, in Tacoma.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The win wrapped up the Abes’ third consecutive league title, including the past two in the 3A Pierce County League.

“You know, we came out and did what we were supposed to do — box out, rebound ... and deny the ball,” Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery said. “We talked out there on the court.”

But first, Jones needed to address his team Monday after his worrisome condition.

None of his players knew a thing when he came to practice. He sat down his players, and explained the doctors ordered him to get lots of rest, forcing him to miss practice.

“I told them I would be there for ‘Senior Night’,” Jones said. “I just didn’t know if I would be coaching.”

Jones felt much better Tuesday, and decided to start all five of his seniors — Montgomery, Nashonte and Sjontae Frazier; A’shia Donahue and Azallee Johnson.

That lineup gave Lincoln (18-1, 13-0 in 3A PCL) life to start the game. Nashontae Frazier buried two early 3-pointers, and the Abes broke out to an 11-0 lead.

It only got worse for Bethel from there.

The Braves (17-2, 11-2) missed all 15 field-goal attempts in the first quarter, and did not score from the floor until Tianna Brown’s top-of-the-arc 3-pointer with 3:18 to go before halftime.

For the next six minutes, however, Bethel went on a 14-3 run, and cut the Abes’ lead to 20-17 on Avery Miller’s basket early in the second half.

That is when the Abes cranked it up for good.

Johnson’s bucket triggered a 12-0 Lincoln run. On six consecutive trips, the Abes got points inside.

“We just calmed down, and we wanted to attack the basket,” Jones said. “I have players who can get to the rim at will. We were in foul trouble, so it was difficult to get the inside-out game going. But we did not get rattled.”

Finally, Joclyen Wyatt’s 6-footer jump shot in the lane ended the spurt, and Lincoln was in control, up 30-17 at the 2:50 mark of the third quarter.

Montgomery led on both ends with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Faith Brantley added nine points, but held standout Bethel point guard Esmeralda Morales scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting.

The Braves made just eight of 54 field goals for the game, finishing at a 14.6-percent clip.

Afterward, all the players wanted to see was their coach smiling again. The Abes won their 16th league game in a row.

“We were worried, because we are a family, and we value everybody,” Montgomery said. “It was a relief to have him here.”

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 0:41

Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 1:16

Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 0:22

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row

Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate 2:00

Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate

Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games 0:21

Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games

Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 4:38

Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown

Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday 0:31

Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

View More Video