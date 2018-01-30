Offense rolls as undefeated North Thurston claims 3A SSC crown

0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause

0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season

0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row

2:00 Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate

0:21 Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games

4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown

0:31 Life Christian point guard Omari Maulana talks about how Eagles get another chance to clinch Friday

2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs