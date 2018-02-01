New ball, new-found confidence lead Rogers junior to Class 4A girls bowling title

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion Pause 0:52 Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title 2:36 Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night 0:24 Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself 0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 2:00 Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate 0:21 Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games 4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

At the midway point, Rogers High School junior Kristina Harris trailed by 57 pins. But with games of 213, 257 and 182, she rallies to capture her first state championship Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

