New ball, new-found confidence lead Rogers junior to Class 4A girls bowling title

Rogers High School’s Kristina Harris had a hunch her bowling would be up to snuff Thursday.
She just needed her usually-steely nerves to follow suit.
When the day was over, the Rams’ junior was champion of the lanes, capturing the Class 4A state individual title at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
Making a frantic afternoon comeback to overtake Cascade of Everett’s Paris Smith, Harris rolled final games of 213, 257 and 182 to win the state championship.
Her six-game total of 1,236 pins were well ahead of Smith (1,173), who was done in by a final-game 149.
Junior Alicia Hastings led Eastmont’s first-day domination in the team competition by tying for third with Megan Gratzer — Harris’ teammate at Rogers — at 1,130.
For those who are familiar with Harris at area bowling lanes, she is never far away from her father, Don, who taught her the sport.
But on Thursday, Don was stuck at home with a severe back injury, leaving his daughter all to her teammates and Rams coach Justin Wisness.
“It was tough,” Harris said. “He is my coach, my support system. But I did this for him.”
And after she bowled a 156 in her third game right before the break, the first person she called was her dad to talk about the changing lane conditions, which were drying out dramatically.
“I went to my least-aggressive ball,” Harris said.
So out of her stack of six bowling balls, Harris turned to her gold-colored Storm Match ball.
“She had five minutes to warm up again with the new ball,” Wisness said. “Her first ball was a split, so she asked if she should move back to her (original starting mark). After she did that, she started striking.”
And she did not stop.
Harris closed out the fifth game with five strikes in a row en route to a tournament-best 257.
“Bowling is ... a momentum sport,” Wisness said. “Even if you get a lucky strike, that killer instinct kicks in, especially with a girl like Kristina.”
Suddenly, heading into the final game, she turned a 57-pin deficit into a 30-pin lead over Smith, the 4A Wesco’s top bowler.
“I finally got the game I wanted, and needed,” Harris said.
And Harris was not going to leave any door open for another bowler to catch her. She opened the final game with three consecutive strikes, and ended up building a 75-pin lead late in the game.
“By the fifth frame, my heart was racing,” she said. “I was shaking. I kept trying to distract myself ... by just cheering on the team.”
It was sweet redemption for Harris, who finished as the state runner-up in 2016 as a ninth grader. She is the first Rogers girl to win a bowling title.
“I came in here saying I wanted this championship, and I was going to get it,” Harris said. “And if I didn’t get it, it was going to be my fault. It would be because of my bowling, and today, my bowling got me this championship.”
The 4A team contenders return Friday, and have an uphill task trying to chase down defending state champion Eastmont (4,398 pins), which holds a 271-pin edge over the Rams.
The Wildcats returned four bowlers from last season’s state-winning squad, and turned the reins over to former assistant coach Christy Binge.
Binge said a big turning point for their season was coming over to Tacoma earlier in the season to win the Tower Classic.
“We came together from then on,” Binge said. “And it has kind of exploded from there.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
