High School Sports

Wichita State signee throws down rim-rattling dunk against Central Kitsap

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

February 01, 2018 10:42 PM

Timberline High School shooting guard Erik Stevenson, a Wichita State signee, threw down a monster dunk in the Blazers’ regular-season finale against Central Kitsap on Thursday night.

Stevenson, who scored a game-high 25 points, finished the game with four slam dunks. The Blazers won, 84-54, on senior night in Lacey.

This dunk, over a Central Kitsap defender, came with two minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter, building on Timberline’s double-digit lead. Stevenson made the free throw that followed.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

