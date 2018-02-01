Wichita State signee throws down rim-rattling dunk against Central Kitsap

Timberline High School shooting guard Erik Stevenson, a Wichita State signee, threw down a monster dunk in the Blazers’ regular-season finale against Central Kitsap on Thursday night.
Stevenson, who scored a game-high 25 points, finished the game with four slam dunks. The Blazers won, 84-54, on senior night in Lacey.
This dunk, over a Central Kitsap defender, came with two minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter, building on Timberline’s double-digit lead. Stevenson made the free throw that followed.
