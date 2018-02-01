Wichita State signee throws down rim-rattling dunk against Central Kitsap

2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion Pause

0:52 Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title

2:36 Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night

0:24 Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself

0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season

0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row

2:00 Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate

0:21 Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games