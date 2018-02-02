Peninsula ruins North Thurston’s undefeated season with emphatic 56-48 win

Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11), right, blocks a shot by North Thurston forward Garrett Wallace (15). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
David Montesino
Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5), right, blocks a shot by North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (2). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Seth Kastelear (11) dunks the ball at the end of a fast break. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston forward Clayton Christian (23) attempts a shot over Peninsula’s Elijah McLaughlin (2), left, and Dustin Baker (24). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Jared Brinkmann (21) fights for a rebound. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Sam Miller (3) drives to the basket and scores. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula’s Elijah McLaughlin (2), left, guards North Thurston guard Jeremy Spencer (2). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula forward Dustin Baker (24) tries to break a press by North Thurston’s Gunner Nielsen (3), center, and Aaron Stone (10). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) earns another trip to the foul line. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Seth Kasteler (11) is fouled driving to the basket. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula guard Sam Miller (3) drives to the basket and is fouled by North Thurston forward Clayton Christian (23). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston guard Garrett Wallace (15) wins a lose ball. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston forward Rahjon Ponder (25) grabs a rebound. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula forward Kaleb Lichau (5) scores a basket. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston guard Jeremy Spencer (2), right, dribbles around pressure by Peninsula guard Jared Brinkmann (21). The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston’s Rahjon Ponder (25), is pressured by Peninsula defenders. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
North Thurston guard Jeremy Spencer (2), left, drives to the basket. The Peninsula High School Seahawks ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run with an emphatic 56-48 win in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Peninsula players and fans celebrate the Seahawks’ emphatic 56-48 win that ends the North Thurston High School Rams’s undefeated run in Purdy, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
