Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS

Foss senior guard Demetrius Crosby scored a career-high 35 points, Micah Pollard had 18 and Damani Kelly 14 as No. 2 Foss held off Renton's late rally for an 83-65 win on Friday for the 2A South Puget Sound League title.
Wilson got a game-high 27 points from UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr., and an alley-oop dunk off the backboard from himself, to himself, in the Rams' win over Spanaway Lake on Tuesday night, clinching the 3A Pierce County League's No. 2 seed.
Wilson's Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, threw the ball off the backboard to himself for a big alley-oop dunk in the Rams' win over Spanaway Lake on Tuesday night. Coming on senior night no less. Matthews finished with 27 points.
Bonney Lake's Sam Peterson helped his team clinch a share of the 3A Pierce County League title on Thursday. But he's also hoping to get back to the Tacoma Dome and repeat as a state champion. He, Brenden Chaowanapibool and coach Dan Pitsch discuss the win over Bethel on Thursday.
Fife coach Mark Schelbert and his son Cooper Schelbert have the Trojans off to a 14-3 start. But life isn't always the easiest thing when you're playing for your father. They and Eli Graham talk about their team chemistry.
Jishai Miller scored 17 points off the bench and Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points, too, to lead No. 3 Federal Way to a 52-45 win on Wednesday over Enumclaw to take a commanding lead in the 4A NPSL Olympic standings.