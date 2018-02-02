More Videos

Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title 3:43

JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion 2:09

Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title 0:52

Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night 2:36

Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself 0:24

Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 0:41

Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 1:16

Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 0:22

Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate 2:00

Puyallup guard Jacob Holcomb talks about surging Vikings, who have won 7 of past 8 games 0:21

Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS

Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com