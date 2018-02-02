Wolves sweep Tumwater, clinch No. 3 seed into playoffs

3:43 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title Pause

0:58 Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS

2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion

0:52 Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title

2:36 Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night

0:24 Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself

0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title

1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season

0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row