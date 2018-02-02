Demetrius Crosby has career-best scoring night, Foss edges Renton for 2A SPSL title and streak is now 39 wins

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:43 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title Pause 0:58 Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS 2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion 0:52 Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title 2:36 Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night 0:24 Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself 0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season 0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 2:00 Bonney Lake’s Sam Peterson doesnt just want state repeat. He wants to dominate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Foss senior guard Demetrius Crosby scored a career-high 35 points, Micah Pollard had 18 and Damani Kelly 14 as No. 2 Foss held off Renton's late rally for an 83-65 win on Friday for the 2A South Puget Sound League title. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

