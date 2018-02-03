Prep roundup: Clover Park cruises past No. 5 Fife; Owen Paznokas leads Kentridge; Julianna Walker’s near triple-double lifts Annie Wright

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Zach Richardson, Auburn Mountainview
Scored 24 points in 50-37 loss to Mount Rainier
CLASS 2A
Clover Park 60, No. 5 Fife 40: This is the Clover Park team coach Mel Ninnis has been expecting.
Anthony Grassi and Davien Harris-Williams combined for nearly half of the Warriors’ points as they guaranteed themselves a bye in the 2A West Central District tournament with their seventh consecutive win.
The Warriors (14-7; 11-3 2A SPSL) and Trojans (17-4; 12-2) were kept fairly close until the third quarter when Clover Park pulled away by outscoring Fife 18-4 in the period. Grassi would lead all scored with 15 for the Warriors, and Harris-Williams was right behind his teammate at 14.
Leading the Trojans was Eli Graham, scoring 10. The win for the Warriors gives them the No. 3 seed and a bye from the 2A SPSL into the second round of the 2A West Central District tournament and the Trojans the fourth seed.
Fife will play again against Sequim at 7 p.m. Thursday at home in the first round. Clover Park will face the winner of that game at 7 p.m., Feb. 10, at Clover Park High School.
Fife had only previously lost to No. 2-ranked Foss (twice) and 3A Spanaway Lake.
CLASS 4A
Kentridge 74, Auburn 57: Owen Paznokas scored a game-high 22 points and Tyler Cronk added 18 as the Chargers secured the No. 3 seed from the 4A North Puget Sound League into the district tournament.
Kentridge (16-5; 10-4 4A NPSL Cascade) jumped to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back against Auburn (14-7; 10-4 4A NPSL Olympic). Ezekiel Turner scored 20 points and Pa’Treon Lee added 11 for the Trojans.
This means Auburn will play Bellarmine Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bellarmine in the first round of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.
Kentridge will host Puyallup at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Rainier 50, Auburn Mountainview 37: Despite a strong performance by Zach Richardson, who got 24 points for the Lions, it was the Rams who wore them down to win out.
The Lions had been leading 22-17 going into the second half and things were looking promising.
However, a second-half breakdown saw the Rams come back and take back a lead that they would hold on to win.
The Rams scored 15 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth to slam the door shut while holding the Lions to 15 total second-half points.
The leading scorer for the Rams was Amanuel Gebreziabher who finished with 12.
This means Auburn Mountainview will now play on Monday in a loser-out game at Capital High School against the No. 3 team from the 4A Greater Saint Helens League for a spot in the district tournament. Mount Rainier will play the 4A GSHL’s No. 1 seed at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Julianna Walker, Annie Wright
35 points, 11 steals, 9 rebounds in 61-47 win over Northwest
CLASS 2A
Fife 54, Eatonville 30: Despite Jaelin Hotz carrying the load for the Cruisers, they could not keep up with the Trojans.
Hotz was the leading scorer for the game with 25 points, easily putting the offense on her shoulders. The only other Cruiser to score was Kylie Kondra putting up the other five points.
Leading the way for the Trojans was Christina Willis, scoring 22 points. Kaylin Fietz also chipped in 13 to help her teammate.
CLASS 1A
Annie Wright 61, Northwest 47: Julianna Walker led the Gators with 35 points in a game that clinched them the third seed.
“She was a defensive monster today. She stepped her defensive game up,” Annie Wright assistant coach Dante Jackson said. “She was able to go coast to coast.”
Walker would also finish with 11 steals and nine rebounds. She also shot 5-for-10 from the three-point line.
“I would really say she leaned on her defensive game,” Jackson said. “She was just in the passing lane all day.”
The game saw the Gators needing a big start to the second half in order to pull ahead which was something they had been working on.
“We made it a point to bring the intensity in the third quarter,” Jackson said. “That’s been a focus moving into the playoffs is to come out focused. We ratcheted up the defensive intensity.”
That third quarter was an 18-point quarter for the Gators while they held Northwest to 8.
“We need to work on finishing but Amhina Webb, she’s the team captain, she’s starting to step into that secondary scoring role behind Julianna that we really need,” Jackson said.
Webb finished with 14 points.
Bellevue Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 15: Nicole Bloch led the Vikings with 12 points to give them the blowout win over the Tarriers.
The gave started strong for the Vikings and slow for the Tarriers. The Vikings got 17 in the first quarter while the Tarriers only got two.
From there, Charles Wright didn’t have one quarter in the double digits getting five in the second, two in the third, and six in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Vikings got 12 in the second, 17 in the third, and 10 in the fourth.
