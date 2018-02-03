Jordyn Jenkins’ 26 points leads Kentridge to 4A NPSL title over Todd Beamer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:10 Highlights: Federal Way turns 4A NPSL title into dunkfest as Eagles cruise past Kentwood Pause 1:04 Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins discusses NPSL title win over Beamer 3:43 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title 0:58 Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS 2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion 0:52 Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title 2:36 Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night 0:24 Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself 0:41 Lincoln point guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes wrapping up third consecutive league title 1:16 Sumner’s Tre Weed commits to EWU after big senior season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jordyn Jenkins scored a game-high 26 points as No. 3 Kentridge beat No. 9 Todd Beamer for the 4A NPSL title. But is she really just as sophomore? TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

Jordyn Jenkins scored a game-high 26 points as No. 3 Kentridge beat No. 9 Todd Beamer for the 4A NPSL title. But is she really just as sophomore? TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com