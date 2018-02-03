Jordyn Jenkins’ 26 points leads Kentridge to 4A NPSL title over Todd Beamer

Someone ought to check the birth certificates on Kentridge High School girls basketball players Jordyn Jenkins and JaQuaya Miller. How is the 6-foot-2 Jenkins just a sophomore and 6-foot-4 Miller a junior?
“People are like, ‘Oh, so you’re a senior, right?’” Jenkins said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m a sophomore.’”
A sophomore who scored a game-high 26 points to lead No. 3 Kentridge to a 64-39 over No. 9 Todd Beamer on Saturday at Tahoma High School for the 4A North Puget Sound League title.
And a sophomore who has the finesse, maturity and athleticism of a sophomore in college.
“I’m just going to take her word for it,” Kentridge coach Bob Sandall laughed.
Miller scored eight points, but was the one setting Jenkins up in defending state-champion Kentridge’s vaunted high-post game.
“JaQuaya doesn’t get the numbers she probably could just because she’s so stinkin’ unselfish,” Sandall said. “And Jordyn is so good. They complement each other so well.
“So many high school posts are still developing hand-eye coordination. I’m really fortunate to have these two. They are a coach’s dream.”
It was 17-12 after the first quarter before Jenkins took over, scoring 10 points in the second quarter.
Morgan Gary, who is committed to Northern Arizona, added 11 points for the Chargers.
“It’s pick your poison,” Beamer coach Corey Alexander said. “We just do our best to keep them off the boards. They are big and physical and they know how to finish.”
Beamer had just three players score. Chasity Spady had 20 points, Aaliyah Alexander (Corey Alexander’s daughter) scored 13 and Makenzie Bond added six.
“We got to play Beamer style of basketball and play together,” Corey Alexander said.
Now Kentridge (19-2) enters the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament as the No. 1 seed from the 4A NPSL and will host a 7:45 p.m. game Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s loser-out game between Emerald Ridge and Kentwood.
Beamer takes the No. 2 seed and plays at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of a Monday loser-out game between Olympia and Auburn.
Kentridge’s lone losses this year have been against No. 5 Bellarmine Prep and No. 1 Central Valley.
“Every time we practice it’s like, ‘We’re playing Central Valley – shoot like it’s playing against Central Valley,’” Jenkins said.
NO. 9 TODD BEAMER
12
13
3
9
--
39
NO. 3 KENTRIDGE
17
18
11
16
--
64
Todd Beamer: Chasity Spady 20, Aaliyah Alexander 13, Makenzie Bond 6.
Kentridge: Jazmyn Ball 4, Morgan Gary 11, Tresai McCarver 7, Dayla Ballena 8, Jordyn Jenkins 26, JaQuaya Miller 8.
