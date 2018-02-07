Harshman’s 3-pointer gets Auburn to overtime, but Olympia pulls away to save season; Enumclaw’s year ends against Skyview

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Jessica Cerne, Enumclaw
Cerne scored 25 points in season-ending loss to Skyview.
CLASS 4A
Olympia 43, Auburn 36 (OT): With five seconds to go in regulation, Auburn’s Jaya Harshman knocked down the 3-pointer that would tie the game.
However, a determined group of Bears led by Averie Stock claimed the win to move on in the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament.
“They played really well, Stock got loose a little bit,” Auburn coach Jon Price said. “We came in battling health issues and our kids competed, but they outplayed us.”
Olympia had an early lead, taking a 19-12 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Trojans really pushed their offense to tie it up at the end of the third quarter at 25 apiece.
“Francis Brown was huge in our half-court – three-quarter press, she was the top guard, and she was chasing. She forced some timely turnovers,” Olympia coach Jackie Robinson said. “She didn't come out in the second half or overtime, she played 20 hard minutes.”
Brown was key in slowing down the Trojans in the fourth quarter, but ultimately it would be that set play ran for Harshman that would send the game to overtime.
But the extra period was not kind to the Trojans either as their fatigue caught up to them and Stock scored seven of her 17 points in overtime.
“They throw a lot of different looks at you. Kudos to them I wish them luck,” Price said.
The Trojans’ season is over, but they have youth on their side as they will return the rotation of six sophomores and two juniors that regularly play.
As for the Bears, they will advance in districts, advancing to take on Todd Beamer at 7 p.m., Thursday at Todd Beamer High School.
“It was our defensive pressure, taking away what they do well and taking away the 3-ball,” Robinson said. “Our seniors didn't want their season to end.”
Skyview 58, Enumclaw 48: The Hornets’ season comes to an end as the Storm’s defense held on for the win, despite a furious comeback.
Skyview was all over Enumclaw, holding it to 22 points in the first three quarters.
But in the fourth, it was all Hornets.
They went on an offensive tear of 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Storm. Enumclaw’s Jessica Cerne led all scorers with 25 points.
Kazee Parks and Maddie Hendricks led the Storm by combining for 27. They advance to play against Bellarmine Prep at 7 p.m., Thursday at Bellarmine Prep High School.
