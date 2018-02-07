High School Sports

South Sound signing day: Who is signing their letters of intent and where are they going?

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

February 07, 2018 05:00 AM

SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY

Student-athletes from around the Sound Sound who are signing letters of intent or being honored on Feb. 7 for securing their collegiate futures.

AUBURN

Pa’Treon Lee, Men’s basketball, Lewis and Clark State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jason Brown Jr, Men’s basketball, Northwest University

Jacob Kludsikofsky, Football, Montana Tech University

AUBURN RIVERSIDE

Riley Dunne, women’s soccer, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Tiano Malietufa, football, Central Washington University

Isaiah Prescott, football, Air Force Academy

Jaden Robinson, football, Oregon State University

Trendae Umi, football, Western Colorado University

Ciera Zimmerman, volleyball, Colorado State University

Calley Heilborn, volleyball, Western Washington University

Anna Maracich, volleyball, Western Washington University

BELLARMINE PREP

Josh Hanigan, football, Linfield College

Chase Chandler, football, Air Force Academy

Christian Brown, football, University of San Diego

Max Bessler, rowing, Dartmouth

Sydney DeVita, women’s soccer, Grambling State

BETHEL

Tristyn Gese, football, Western Oregon University

Machiah Lee, football, Western Oregon University

Alex Vinton, football, Western Oregon University

Ethan Calapp, football, Simon Fraser University

Simba Sokimi, football, Redlands

BONNEY LAKE

Brandon Kaylor, wrestling, Oregon State University

Carly Gibbon, volleyball, Central Washington University

Dana Gibbon, volleyball, Bellevue College

Kailyn Fleeman, women’s swimming, Notre Dame College of Ohio

Tyler McClain, baseball, Everett College

Kaiden Hammond, football, Central Washington University

CAPITAL

Maria Smoot, cross country/track and field, Sterling College (Kansas)

Peyton Uznanski, fastpitch, Bethel College (Kansas)

Sydney Wilson, women’s soccer, Western Oregon University

CASCADE CHRISTIAN

Nicole Souply, women’s soccer, University of North Carolina-Greensboro

Taylor Beardemphl, women’s soccer, Northwest University

Tyquan Coleman, football, Central Washington University

CENTRAL KITSAP

Lauren Hudson, women’s soccer, Seattle University

DECATUR

Kendall Brockmann, women’s swimming, Oberlin

Roy Crawford-Taopiu, football, Eastern Oregon University

George Mensah, men’s soccer, Eastern Oregon University

Aubrey Smith, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Quinzy Salu, football, U.S. Naval Academy

Sydney Victor, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran

ENUMCLAW

Connery McLaughlin, track and field, Arizona State University

Cortney Hunt, fastpitch, George Fox

Teagan Eldridge, soccer, Western Washington University

FEDERAL WAY

Chaella Galapon, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University

Tupu Lologo, volleyball, Western Washington University

Molly Saeda, volleyball, University of Puget Sound

Evan Brewer, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Mark Wright, baseball, Edmonds College

KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Bowen McConville, football, Simon Fraser University

Kendell Oakes, football, Central Washington University

Jeffrey Tinae, football, Montana State University Northern

KENT-MERIDIAN

Olivia Carter, women’s soccer, University of Nevada-Reno

KENTWOOD

Justin Seiber, football, Simon Fraser University

Mason Glover, football, Simon Fraser University

Lionelletui (Tui) Mulitauaopele, football, Central Washington

Alex McGeachy, football, Central Washington

Cade Harris, football, Montana Tech

LAKES

Alex Dangtuw, football, Weber State University

Hector Jasso, football, Central Washington University

Cody Roe, football, Central Washington University

Devin Kostelecky, football, Linfield College

Manny Borrero-Lewis, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Na’Hoku Agor, football, Montana State Northern

Myesha Moss, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College

Kaitlyn Letellier, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College

LINCOLN

Tristian Kwon, football, Air Force Academy

Jaylen Antoine, football, University of Puget Sound

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN

Megan McSheffrey, women’s track and field, Biola University

Samantha Johnson, volleyball, University of Puget Sound

Abigail VanMarter, volleyball, Pierce College

NORTH THURSTON

Josie Kirk, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley Community College

PENINSULA

Alex Beloate, football, University of Redlands

Jace Keim, football, Pacific Lutheran University

ROGERS

Semontae Andrews, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)

Josh Hutchins, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)

Kate Caviezel, women’s golf, California Lutheran University

Ariel Clark, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University

Maddy Clark, beach volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine

Colten Ellson, men’s swimming, The College of Idaho

Maddy Glasoe, fastpitch, Boise State University

Ellie Hamel, women’s basketball, Simpson University

Nick Waterstraat, men’s basketball, California Lutheran University

PUYALLUP

Sunny Bieber, women’s soccer, Evergreen State College

Alyssandra Espindola, women’s soccer, Missouri Valley College

Brooke Johnston, women’s soccer, University of Montana

Landen Neff, football, Central Washington University

Anna Saelens, volleyball, Northwest University

Kaitlin Sugai, volleyball, Eastern Washington University

SPANAWAY LAKE

Elizabeth Bowen, women’s soccer, Blue Mountain Community College

SOUTH KITSAP

Drew Worden, baseball, University of Washington

Dusty Garcia, baseball, Arizona State University

Alex Garcia, baseball, Edmonds Community College

SUMNER

Samantha Larberg, women’s soccer, Northern Arizona University

Sophie Painter, women's soccer, Yakima Valley Community College

Ben Wilson, football, Texas Christian University

Tre Weed, football, Eastern Washington University

Luke Ross, football, Valley City State Universoty

Austin Roth, football, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Torben Deese, football, Claremont McKenna College

Ryan Griffith, men's soccer, Pacific Lutheran University

TACOMA BAPTIST

Joey Pascua, football, Multnomah University

TAHOMA

Jacob Bacon, baseball, Columbia Basin

Adam Paganelli, baseball, Tacoma Community College

Jake Green, baseball, Pierce College

Dawson Besst, cross country/track and field, Colorado State University

Natalie Wright, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley College

Katarina Zosel, cross country/track and field, Colorado School of the Mines

Katelyn Reeves, women’s soccer/lacrosse, Bellevue College

Connor Heintz, men’s soccer, Linfield College

Patience O’Neal, volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine

Abigail Despain, women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific University

Breanna Glover, cross country/track and field, Dartmouth College

TIMBERLINE

Chase Bowes, football, College of Idaho

Michael Barnes, football, Montana Tech

Conner Warick, football, Oregon State (PWO)

Mason Simeta, football, Western Oregon

Isaac Thompson, football, Western Oregon University

TODD BEAMER

Tate Wallat, baseball, Everett College

Ayden Adams, baseball, Everett College

Tommy Davis, baseball, Lower Columbia CC

WILSON

Drew Bonds, football, Rocky Mountain College (Montana)

WHITE RIVER

Haylee Gunter, women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings

Annabelle Hall, women’s soccer, Eastern Washington University

preps@thenewstribune.com

  Comments  