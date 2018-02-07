South Sound signing day: Who is signing their letters of intent and where are they going?

SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY
Student-athletes from around the Sound Sound who are signing letters of intent or being honored on Feb. 7 for securing their collegiate futures.
AUBURN
Pa’Treon Lee, Men’s basketball, Lewis and Clark State College
Jason Brown Jr, Men’s basketball, Northwest University
Jacob Kludsikofsky, Football, Montana Tech University
AUBURN RIVERSIDE
Riley Dunne, women’s soccer, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Tiano Malietufa, football, Central Washington University
Isaiah Prescott, football, Air Force Academy
Jaden Robinson, football, Oregon State University
Trendae Umi, football, Western Colorado University
Ciera Zimmerman, volleyball, Colorado State University
Calley Heilborn, volleyball, Western Washington University
Anna Maracich, volleyball, Western Washington University
BELLARMINE PREP
Josh Hanigan, football, Linfield College
Chase Chandler, football, Air Force Academy
Christian Brown, football, University of San Diego
Max Bessler, rowing, Dartmouth
Sydney DeVita, women’s soccer, Grambling State
BETHEL
Tristyn Gese, football, Western Oregon University
Machiah Lee, football, Western Oregon University
Alex Vinton, football, Western Oregon University
Ethan Calapp, football, Simon Fraser University
Simba Sokimi, football, Redlands
BONNEY LAKE
Brandon Kaylor, wrestling, Oregon State University
Carly Gibbon, volleyball, Central Washington University
Dana Gibbon, volleyball, Bellevue College
Kailyn Fleeman, women’s swimming, Notre Dame College of Ohio
Tyler McClain, baseball, Everett College
Kaiden Hammond, football, Central Washington University
CAPITAL
Maria Smoot, cross country/track and field, Sterling College (Kansas)
Peyton Uznanski, fastpitch, Bethel College (Kansas)
Sydney Wilson, women’s soccer, Western Oregon University
CASCADE CHRISTIAN
Nicole Souply, women’s soccer, University of North Carolina-Greensboro
Taylor Beardemphl, women’s soccer, Northwest University
Tyquan Coleman, football, Central Washington University
CENTRAL KITSAP
Lauren Hudson, women’s soccer, Seattle University
DECATUR
Kendall Brockmann, women’s swimming, Oberlin
Roy Crawford-Taopiu, football, Eastern Oregon University
George Mensah, men’s soccer, Eastern Oregon University
Aubrey Smith, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Quinzy Salu, football, U.S. Naval Academy
Sydney Victor, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran
ENUMCLAW
Connery McLaughlin, track and field, Arizona State University
Cortney Hunt, fastpitch, George Fox
Teagan Eldridge, soccer, Western Washington University
FEDERAL WAY
Chaella Galapon, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University
Tupu Lologo, volleyball, Western Washington University
Molly Saeda, volleyball, University of Puget Sound
Evan Brewer, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Mark Wright, baseball, Edmonds College
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Bowen McConville, football, Simon Fraser University
Kendell Oakes, football, Central Washington University
Jeffrey Tinae, football, Montana State University Northern
KENT-MERIDIAN
Olivia Carter, women’s soccer, University of Nevada-Reno
KENTWOOD
Justin Seiber, football, Simon Fraser University
Mason Glover, football, Simon Fraser University
Lionelletui (Tui) Mulitauaopele, football, Central Washington
Alex McGeachy, football, Central Washington
Cade Harris, football, Montana Tech
LAKES
Alex Dangtuw, football, Weber State University
Hector Jasso, football, Central Washington University
Cody Roe, football, Central Washington University
Devin Kostelecky, football, Linfield College
Manny Borrero-Lewis, football, Dakota Wesleyan University
Na’Hoku Agor, football, Montana State Northern
Myesha Moss, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College
Kaitlyn Letellier, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College
LINCOLN
Tristian Kwon, football, Air Force Academy
Jaylen Antoine, football, University of Puget Sound
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Megan McSheffrey, women’s track and field, Biola University
Samantha Johnson, volleyball, University of Puget Sound
Abigail VanMarter, volleyball, Pierce College
NORTH THURSTON
Josie Kirk, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley Community College
PENINSULA
Alex Beloate, football, University of Redlands
Jace Keim, football, Pacific Lutheran University
ROGERS
Semontae Andrews, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)
Josh Hutchins, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)
Kate Caviezel, women’s golf, California Lutheran University
Ariel Clark, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University
Maddy Clark, beach volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine
Colten Ellson, men’s swimming, The College of Idaho
Maddy Glasoe, fastpitch, Boise State University
Ellie Hamel, women’s basketball, Simpson University
Nick Waterstraat, men’s basketball, California Lutheran University
PUYALLUP
Sunny Bieber, women’s soccer, Evergreen State College
Alyssandra Espindola, women’s soccer, Missouri Valley College
Brooke Johnston, women’s soccer, University of Montana
Landen Neff, football, Central Washington University
Anna Saelens, volleyball, Northwest University
Kaitlin Sugai, volleyball, Eastern Washington University
SPANAWAY LAKE
Elizabeth Bowen, women’s soccer, Blue Mountain Community College
SOUTH KITSAP
Drew Worden, baseball, University of Washington
Dusty Garcia, baseball, Arizona State University
Alex Garcia, baseball, Edmonds Community College
SUMNER
Samantha Larberg, women’s soccer, Northern Arizona University
Sophie Painter, women's soccer, Yakima Valley Community College
Ben Wilson, football, Texas Christian University
Tre Weed, football, Eastern Washington University
Luke Ross, football, Valley City State Universoty
Austin Roth, football, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Torben Deese, football, Claremont McKenna College
Ryan Griffith, men's soccer, Pacific Lutheran University
TACOMA BAPTIST
Joey Pascua, football, Multnomah University
TAHOMA
Jacob Bacon, baseball, Columbia Basin
Adam Paganelli, baseball, Tacoma Community College
Jake Green, baseball, Pierce College
Dawson Besst, cross country/track and field, Colorado State University
Natalie Wright, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley College
Katarina Zosel, cross country/track and field, Colorado School of the Mines
Katelyn Reeves, women’s soccer/lacrosse, Bellevue College
Connor Heintz, men’s soccer, Linfield College
Patience O’Neal, volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine
Abigail Despain, women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific University
Breanna Glover, cross country/track and field, Dartmouth College
TIMBERLINE
Chase Bowes, football, College of Idaho
Michael Barnes, football, Montana Tech
Conner Warick, football, Oregon State (PWO)
Mason Simeta, football, Western Oregon
Isaac Thompson, football, Western Oregon University
TODD BEAMER
Tate Wallat, baseball, Everett College
Ayden Adams, baseball, Everett College
Tommy Davis, baseball, Lower Columbia CC
WILSON
Drew Bonds, football, Rocky Mountain College (Montana)
WHITE RIVER
Haylee Gunter, women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings
Annabelle Hall, women’s soccer, Eastern Washington University
