High School Sports

Sumner’s ‘greatest group of seniors’ will be at all levels of college football. But they’re not the only locals with big-time football dreams

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

February 07, 2018 05:15 PM

Keith Ross fell back into his seat. He was asked about this Sumner High School senior class. He exhaled and let out a deep breath.

“Well, they are 41-5, including their freshman team,” Ross said. “They are probably the greatest group of seniors ever. Since 1977 it’s got to be the most decorated time in Sumner history.”

There’s Ben Wilson headed to the Big-12 Conference to play linebacker at Texas Christian University (TCU), Tre Weed signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play at Eastern Washington University, while quarterback Luke Ross, the coach’s kid, found a spot at Valley City State University in North Dakota.

“My wife’s not excited about North Dakota,” Keith Ross said. “But we already have one trip planned.”

Sumner had five football signees, and nine athletes total, honored at the school Wednesday morning as part of National Signing Day, coming a year after the Spartans sent Connor Wedington to Stanford University.

Sumner will have 12 players in college football next year, counting previous classes. And this year’s class will be at all levels – FBS, FCS, NCAA Division II, NAIA and Division III.

Jeff Baines purposefully kept his ceremony speech brief. But the Sumner athletic director could have talked much longer.

“But I knew if I kept going I wasn’t going to be able to hold it together,” he said.

“I grabbed Ben for a second today and I told him, ‘You will probably never understand the impact that you have made on this school.’ And, yet, he’s probably the quietest kid, in terms of being his status and his level of an athlete. This is an amazing group of young men sitting in our gymnasium going to college not just for athletics, but academics.”

Wilson actually signed his letter of intent in December, as part of the NCAA’s first-ever early football signing period. He chose TCU over Cal, Utah, Washington and Stanford in part because he said TCU felt like Sumner – and not just because their main colors are both purple.

His father, Jody Wilson, was a linebacker at Aurora University in Illinois, but they say he’s more of a spitting image of his uncle Leo Wilson, a Golden Gloves boxing champion in Illinois. Ben said he had his uncle’s name on the back of his cleats for every game.

“It was so fun to see his growth. He’s so talented and has these special gifts you can’t buy,” Ross said. “And he stayed humble, even when he could have really big-timed us. It was the same with Connor. Connor never, ever big-timed us, either.”

Eastern Washington is getting arguably the biggest steal of the 2018 class of Washington athletes, with Tre Weed headed there after earning 4A South Puget Sound League MVP this season. It comes a year after Wedington was co-MVP of the league with fellow Stanford teammate Foster Sarell of Graham-Kapowsin.

Most of the area’s biggest recruits had already signed before Wednesday, with TNT All-Area player of the year Talan Alfrey already secured at BYU out of Auburn Mountainview, and Fife lineman M.J. Ale and Emerald Ridge defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Liu both signed to UW.

But then there was Auburn Riverside defensive back Jaden Robinson, who last week was offered by Oregon State University and signed there Wednesday morning after having not even playing football until he was a sophomore. Though, Ale was the same way at Fife.

“Jaden Robinson was a guy I identified at Washington,” said new Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, the former UW offensive coordinator. “He came to our summer camp this last summer, competed like all get out and he can run. He ran a 10.7 (100-meter) as a junior. We feel great about his ability to cover and in this league, you got to be able to cover. Jaden will fit that bill.”

Graham-Kapowsin and Lakes had the most football signees, each with six securing their college futures.

And for G-K that wasn’t including UW commit Dylan Morris, the Eagles’ all-state junior quarterback.

But he’ll be without some of his biggest weapons next year. Graham-Kapowisn running back Micah Smith signed with Eastern Washington after leading the South Sound in rushing as a junior, with 228 carries for 2,028 yards. But injuries limited him to 101 carries for 622 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

That didn’t scare off EWU.

“He’s a three-down back and he will consistently impose his will on linebackers, defensive linemen and safeties when given the opportunity,” Best said. “He won a ton of games and was in the playoffs multiple times in high school. His huge smile is infectious and he’s great to be around.”

And both G-K and Lakes have two TNT All-Area players each who will be heading to Central Washington University as part of its huge signing class, Graham-Kapowsin with wide receiver Robert “Tre” Mason III and kicker Collin Manners, and Lakes with wide receiver Cody Roe and offensive lineman Hector Jasso III.

“Every opportunity we can get for kids we get excited about,” said 18-year Lakes coach Dave Miller. “But this one – this is one of the best senior classes I’ve had in terms of loyalty and hard work and chemistry. All of them played ball together in the sixth and seventh grade and grew up together.”

Alex Dangtuw is headed from Lakes to Weber State University in the Big Sky, where he committed to last week after being offered the Friday before. But that came despite breaking the fibula in his leg in the second week of his senior season.

“I was chasing my dream,” said Dangtuw, who was also considering offers from Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State. “I felt like it was home away from home. When I was down there it felt like Lakewood. Everything I love about Lakewood was there.”

Miller thought the injury might have deterred some Pac-12 schools. But Weber State coach Jay Hill has a history of developing defensive backs – having coached five who went on to the NFL.

“I think he’s a Division I corner that has a chance to be a great NFL Sunday corner,” Miller said. “I think he has that length and competitiveness and want-to.”

But it wasn’t just the players from the South Sound’s most successful programs securing their college futures.

Decatur finished 4-6 this past season, after four consecutive one-win seasons before that. Fourth-year coach Levi Suianoa stood proudly with his three players signing, including Navy-bound defensive lineman Quinzy Salu, who led the 4A NPSL Olympic with 18.5 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks this season.

He’s another who said he has big-time football dreams.

“When I was in elementary school I always wanted to pursue going to the NFL,” said Salu, who is also the No. 2-ranked heavyweight wrestler in the state. He was considering offers from Navy, Air Force and Hawaii.

“In my 15 years of coaching, Quinzy is the hardest-working kid I’ve ever coached,” Suianoa said. “His motivation is internal. He didn’t look at the record, the score – he didn’t look at our success on the football field dictate how hard he worked.”

But all these signees had to work hard. Because only 6 percent of the 7.3 million high school student-athletes the NCAA tracked in a fact-sheet released this month moved on to a college in their respective sport. And just 6.8 percent of the 1.1 million high school football players advanced to college.

Keith Ross was asked how his program responds to losing their vaunted senior class.

“We’ll be back,” he said with a smile. “The next group is ready to go. Of course, we’re losing two of arguably the greatest players in Sumner history in the last 40 years. We’ll be a different team. But we’ll still be Sumner.”

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY

Student-athletes from around the Sound Sound who are signing letters of intent or being honored on Feb. 7 for securing their collegiate futures.

AUBURN

Pa’Treon Lee, Men’s basketball, Lewis and Clark State College

Jason Brown Jr, Men’s basketball, Northwest University

Jacob Kludsikofsky, Football, Montana Tech University

AUBURN RIVERSIDE

Riley Dunne, men’s soccer, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Tiano Malietufa, football, Central Washington University

Isaiah Prescott, football, Air Force Academy

Jaden Robinson, football, Oregon State University

Ciera Zimmerman, volleyball, Colorado State University

Calley Heilborn, volleyball, Western Washington University

Anna Maracich, volleyball, Western Washington University

BELLARMINE PREP

Josh Hanigan, football, Linfield College

Chase Chandler, football, Air Force Academy

Christian Brown, football, University of San Diego

Max Bessler, rowing, Dartmouth

Sydney DeVita, women’s soccer, Grambling State

Elle Ferreira, women’s soccer, Haverford College

Jordan Lee, golf, Western Washington University

Morgan Bentley, golf, Weber State University

Joe Mansanarez, golf, Grays Harbor College

Shalyse Smith, women’s basketball, University of Arizona

Hannah Pukis, volleyball, Washington State University

Rylee Born, volleyball, Western Washington University

Peter Allegro, baseball, University of Portland

David Richards, baseball, University of British Columbia

Taylo Derouin, baseball, Edmonds College

Chelsea Smith, fastpitch, Hesston College

Calvin McKenna, lacrosse, Wentworth Institute of Technology

BETHEL

Tristyn Gese, football, Western Oregon University

Machiah Lee, football, Western Oregon University

Alex Vinton, football, Western Oregon University

Ethan Calapp, football, Simon Fraser University

Simba Sokimi, football, Redlands

Paige Davidson, volleyball, Redlands.

BONNEY LAKE

Brandon Kaylor, wrestling, Oregon State University

Carly Gibbon, volleyball, Central Washington University

Dana Gibbon, volleyball, Bellevue College

Kailyn Fleeman, women’s swimming, Notre Dame College of Ohio

Tyler McClain, baseball, Everett College

Kaiden Hammond, football, Central Washington University

CAPITAL

Maria Smoot, cross country/track and field, Sterling College (Kansas)

Peyton Uznanski, fastpitch, Bethel College (Kansas)

Sydney Wilson, women’s soccer, Western Oregon University

CASCADE CHRISTIAN

Nicole Souply, women’s soccer, University of North Carolina-Greensboro

Taylor Beardemphl, women’s soccer, Northwest University

Tyquan Coleman, football, Central Washington University

CENTRAL KITSAP

Lauren Hudson, women’s soccer, Seattle University

Reece Wood, football, University of Puget Sound

CURTIS

Taj Moffett, football, University of Northern Iowa

Archie Caldwell, men’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran University

Dennis Keith, men’s cross country, Olympic College

DECATUR

Kendall Brockmann, women’s swimming, Oberlin

Roy Crawford-Taopiu, football, Eastern Oregon University

George Mensah, men’s soccer, Eastern Oregon University

Aubrey Smith, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Quinzy Salu, football, U.S. Naval Academy

Sydney Victor, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran

Dennis Kozorezov, mens soccer, Northwest College

EATONVILLE

Nick Schier, men's soccer, Wheeling Jesuit University

Madison Jumper, rugby, University of Quinnipiac

ENUMCLAW

Connery McLaughlin, track and field, Arizona State University

Cortney Hunt, fastpitch, George Fox

Teagan Eldridge, soccer, Western Washington University

FEDERAL WAY

Chaella Galapon, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University

Tupu Lologo, volleyball, Western Washington University

Molly Saeda, volleyball, University of Puget Sound

Evan Brewer, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Mark Wright, baseball, Edmonds College

FIFE

MJ Ale, football, University of Washington

Madison Licari, track and field, Seattle Pacific University

Falani Maileoi, rugby, Central Washington University

Tomasi Puletu, rugby, Central Washington University

GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN

Micah Smith, football, Eastern Washington University

Robert Mason, football, Central Washington University

Collin Manners, football, Central Washington University

Viliami Hansen, football, College of Idaho

Jordan Duvall, football, Western Oregon University

Kasai Childress, football, Weber State University (PWO)

Makayla Blackburn, soccer, Pierce College

KENNEDY CATHOLIC

Bowen McConville, football, Simon Fraser University

Kendell Oakes, football, Central Washington University

Jeffrey Tinae, football, Montana State University Northern

KENT-MERIDIAN

Olivia Carter, women’s soccer, University of Nevada-Reno

KENTWOOD

Justin Seiber, football, Simon Fraser University

Mason Glover, football, Simon Fraser University

Lionelletui (Tui) Mulitauaopele, football, Central Washington

Alex McGeachy, football, Central Washington

Cade Harris, football, Montana Tech

LAKES

Alex Dangtuw, football, Weber State University

Hector Jasso, football, Central Washington University

Cody Roe, football, Central Washington University

Devin Kostelecky, football, Linfield College

Manny Borrero-Lewis, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Na’Hoku Agor, football, Dakota Wesleyan University

Myesha Moss, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College

Kaitlyn Letellier, women’s soccer, Columbia Basin College

LINCOLN

Tristian Kwon, football, Air Force Academy

Jaylen Antoine, football, University of Puget Sound

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN

Megan McSheffrey, women’s track and field, Biola University

Samantha Johnson, volleyball, University of Puget Sound

Abigail VanMarter, volleyball, Pierce College

NORTH THURSTON

Josie Kirk, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley Community College

PENINSULA

Alex Beloate, football, University of Redlands

Jace Keim, football, Pacific Lutheran University

ROGERS

Semontae Andrews, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)

Josh Hutchins, football, Scottsdale Junior College (Arizona)

Kate Caviezel, women’s golf, California Lutheran University

Ariel Clark, fastpitch, Pacific Lutheran University

Maddy Clark, beach volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine

Colten Ellson, men’s swimming, The College of Idaho

Maddy Glasoe, fastpitch, Boise State University

Ellie Hamel, women’s basketball, Simpson University

Nick Waterstraat, men’s basketball, California Lutheran University

PUYALLUP

Sunny Bieber, women’s soccer, Evergreen State College

Alyssandra Espindola, women’s soccer, Missouri Valley College

Brooke Johnston, women’s soccer, University of Montana

Landen Neff, football, Central Washington University

Anna Saelens, volleyball, Northwest University

Kaitlin Sugai, volleyball, Eastern Washington University

SPANAWAY LAKE

Elizabeth Bowen, women’s soccer, Blue Mountain Community College

SOUTH KITSAP

Drew Worden, baseball, University of Washington

Dusty Garcia, baseball, Arizona State University

Alex Garcia, baseball, Edmonds Community College

Mason Eaglin, wrestling, Duke University

Grant Larson, men’s soccer, Northwest Nazarene

Savannah Foster, men’s soccer, University of Idaho

SUMNER

Samantha Larberg, women’s soccer, Northern Arizona University

Sophie Painter, women's soccer, Yakima Valley Community College

Ben Wilson, football, Texas Christian University

Tre Weed, football, Eastern Washington University

Luke Ross, football, Valley City State Universoty

Austin Roth, football, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Torben Deese, football, Claremont McKenna College

Ryan Griffith, men's soccer, Pacific Lutheran University

Maddie Gustafson, women’s soccer, University of Idaho

STEILACOOM

Sydney Lange, women’s soccer, Idaho State University

Jordan Bush-Johnson, football, Western Oregon University

Cole Hutton, football, Idaho Wesleyan

Nate Maassen, football, College of Idaho

TACOMA BAPTIST

Joey Pascua, men’s basketball, Multnomah University

TAHOMA

Jacob Bacon, baseball, Columbia Basin

Adam Paganelli, baseball, Tacoma Community College

Jake Green, baseball, Pierce College

Dawson Besst, cross country/track and field, Colorado State University

Natalie Wright, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley College

Katarina Zosel, cross country/track and field, Colorado School of the Mines

Katelyn Reeves, women’s soccer/lacrosse, Bellevue College

Connor Heintz, men’s soccer, Linfield College

Patience O’Neal, volleyball, Concordia University-Irvine

Abigail Despain, women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific University

Breanna Glover, cross country/track and field, Dartmouth College

TIMBERLINE

Chase Bowes, football, College of Idaho

Michael Barnes, football, Montana Tech

Conner Warick, football, Oregon State (PWO)

Mason Simeta, football, Western Oregon

Isaac Thompson, football, Western Oregon University

TODD BEAMER

Tate Wallat, baseball, Everett College

Ayden Adams, baseball, Everett College

Tommy Davis, baseball, Lower Columbia CC

WILSON

Drew Bonds, football, Rocky Mountain College (Montana)

WHITE RIVER

Haylee Gunter, women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings

Annabelle Hall, women’s soccer, Eastern Washington University

preps@thenewstribune.com

