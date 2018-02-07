Kaden Anderson’s 29 points enough in Enumclaw’s nailbiter against Rogers; Belle Frazier had 21 points ... and 23 rebounds in Peninsula’s win

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw
Scored 29 points in win over Rogers
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Enumclaw 58, Rogers 57: Kaden Anderson, the 6-foot-7 senior forward, scored a game-high 29 points and the Hornets survived for a come-from-behind victory.
And now Enumclaw (17-5) is one win away from returning to the 4A state tournament.
“We trailed most of the game,” Enumclaw coach Terry Johnson said.
But it was in the last minute of play that the Hornets took a lead on Anderson’s bucket.
Rogers had a last-second shot that rimmed out as time expired.
“We gotta put this one behind us,” Johnson said. “We were fortunate tonight and we know that.”
Neither team is out but Rogers will now have to battle through the consolation bracket to keep alive. James Baker led the Rams with 23 points and Jace Barrett scored 16.
“I was really, really proud of how the kids played on the road against a really good team,” Rogers coach Rico Ancheta said. “We gave ourselves a shot to win down the stretch. That’s all that you can ask for in a game like that.”
The Hornets will play Kentwood, the defending 4A state champions, at 6 p.m. Friday at Mt. Tahoma in a winner-to-state game.
Rogers will play Olympia at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilson in a loser-out game.
Auburn 49, Bellarmine Prep 45: Pa’Treon Lee scored 21 points and a big second quarter was the spark the Trojans needed to survive their game against the Lions.
Kasean Griffin also scored 13 points for Auburn (15-7) against a Bellarmine Prep squad that’s making its 15th consecutive appearance in the district playoffs.
Auburn led 25-16 at the half, but a 19-12 run in the third quarter kept Bellarmine Prep in the game and within two going into the final quarter.
But despite Charles Elzie putting up 16, and Austin Ostrander and Wendell Davis both scoring 10 points, the Lions fell short.
Auburn advances to a winner-to-state game against No. 5-ranked Union at 6 p.m. on Friday at Puyallup High School.
Bellarmine Prep plays Mount Rainier at 6 p.m. on Friday at Foss in a loser-out game.
Puyallup 63, Kentridge 51: On the day that he signed his letter of intent to play football at Central Washington University, Landen Neff then scored 22 points to lift the Vikings over the Chargers.
Puyallup (14-6) also got 24 points from Jacob Holcomb to pull within one victory of a state-tournament berth.
The Vikings have been rolling at the right time, winning 10 of their past 11 games. They’ve won six consecutive games since an 82-77 loss to 4A SPSL champion Curtis.
Puyallup held a 28-17 lead at the half in this one and did not give the Chargers the opportunity to come back. Cruz Medina led Kentridge with 14 points.
Puyallup will advance to play No. 3 Federal Way at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at home in a winner-to-state game.
Kentridge plays Decatur in the consolation bracket at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at Foss High School in a loser-out game.
No. 9 Kentwood 69, Olympia 55: The defending 4A state champions took another step to defending their title with their win over the Bears.
D’Angelo Minnis led the Conquerors with a game-high 22 points. He also had significant help from Ryan Wilds’ 14 and Anjaylo Lloyd’s 11 points.
The Bears were led by Jackson Grant’s 15 points, but he was the only one to reach double-digit scoring.
The Conks play Enumclaw at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in a winner-to-state game.
Olympia’s season will continue as they play against Rogers at 6 p.m. on Friday at Wilson in a loser-out game.
Curtis 64, Auburn Mountainview 49: The Vikings put on a defensive clinic as they held the Lions to single-digit points in the first and second quarters en route to the win.
Zack Paulsen led the Vikings with 18 points, while Talan Alfrey and Quinn Lacey each had 14 points for Auburn Mountainview.
Curtis advances to face Kennedy Catholic at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in a winner-to-state game, while Auburn Mountainview plays sixth-ranked Skyview at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Wilson.
No. 3 Federal Way 99, Decatur 51: The Eagles earned their third win this season over the Golden Gators.
The Eagles (22-0) have not lost a game since last year’s state tournament against Curtis. They move on from Decatur to face Puyallup at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Puyallup High School in a winner-to-state game.
No box score information was available from this game.
No. 5 Union 63, Mount Rainier 51: The Titans’ win streak continues into a winner-to-state game, earning their eighth consecutive win.
But the Rams gave the defending state runners-up a run. Tying the game at the end of the first half.
However, Zach Reznick scored 14 points and Jason Franklin Jr. had 13 to give Union the win.
Yadel Hedego led the Rams with 12 points, while Amanuel Gebreziabher had 10. They entered the game against Union coming off a 50-37 win over Auburn Mountainview.
CLASS 1B
Mount Rainier Lutheran 47, Puget Sound Adventist 38: Despite a slow start, the Hawks rallied to a win as they were led by Adam Bailey who finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.
“Adam Bailey was consistent the whole game,” Mount Rainier Lutheran assistant coach Alexander Carter said. “He started out kinda sluggish but picked it up after I took him out.”
Also with a strong performance for the Hawks was Jullian Pandell who finished with 15 points of his own.
“We had a personal high score for Jullian,” Carter said. “We were just getting high production from our starters.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top Performer: Belle Frazier, Peninsula
Scored 21 points with 23 rebounds in a win over Lakes
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Peninsula 50, Lakes 33: It was a battle of a game that saw Belle Frazier lead the Seahawks to a hard-fought win with 21 points.
“She did have a big game tonight scoring wise,” Peninsula coach Michael Schick. “She had an even bigger night rebounding.”
Frazier would finish with 23 rebounds to complete the double-double.
“It was a tough night all around,” Schick said. “Frazier definitely stepped up.”
Still, the Lancers turned up the intensity on defense and made it a tough game. But the Seahawks came through with the win to set up a date with No. 3 Lincoln in a winner-to-state game at 6 p.m. Friday at Bellarmine Prep.
Lakes plays Yelm in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Friday at Washington High School.
No. 3 Lincoln 71, Yelm 28: From the opening whistle it was clear that the Abes were going to run away with this one.
They led 25-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“We played very stifling defense. We limited their shooters,” Lincoln coach Jamila Jones said. “We really wanted to take away their shots. We took them out of the game and put a lot of pressure on their ball handlers.”
A’shia Donaue led Lincoln with 14 points, Joclyen Wyatt scored 13 and Kondalia Montgomery, Sharayah Johnson and Nashontae Frazier each scored nine.
Still, Yelm didn’t go down without a fight and rallied in the second quarter to outscore the Abes 14-11.
“We lost that second quarter and we weren’t really happy about that,” Jones said. “We had to focus the girls at halftime.”
That worked as the team got back in control to hang on to their lead. They will now play Peninsula on Friday for a chance to book a return trip to the 3A state tournament.
Timberline 56, Mount Tahoma 37: Steady defense and an evenly spread out offense were the keys for the Blazers in their win over the T-Birds.
Four Blazers were in double-digit scoring, led by Mia Harriott 14 points. Following her was Rayanna Dyas with 13, Kiara Brooks with 12 and Keshara Romain with 11.
"They ran a zone against us and we moved the ball well with our zone offense. As you move the ball the more you get good looks,” Timberline coach Tim Borchardt said. “Everyone hit shots when it was available.”
The T-Birds can usually rely on Zyonna Fellows’ size to even out the scoring, but she was double teamed by the Blazers defense all night. The University of Arizona volleyball signee still scored a team-high 10 points. Nini Fellows also put up 10.
“That's our strength, we pressed and that slowed them down," Borchardt said.
The win puts the Blazers against No. 2 Prairie at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at Bellarmine Prep in a winner-to-state game.
Mount Tahoma gets another shot, and plays Bonney Lake in a loser-out game at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Washington High School.
No. 7 Bethel 73, North Thurston 31: Tiarra Brown was on fire as she led Bethel to a big win scoring 23 points.
“We had our press and we moved Tiarra to the point on our press,” Bethel coach John Ainslie said.
That allowed her to scored 15 of her points in the first two quarters. She also had five steals in the first half.
“North Thurston just had a tough time with our press turning the ball over,” Ainslie said.
Esmeralda Morales scored 11 points for Bethel, Tianna Brown scored 10 points and so did Aryonna Porreca.
Bethel will now play Shelton in a winner-to-state game at 6 p.m. Friday at Rogers High School.
Wilson 65, Hudson’s Bay 47: Aaliyah Walker scored a career-high 19 points in the Rams’ win over the Eagles.
“We lost one of our go-to scorers a couple nights prior,” Wilson coach Michelle Birge said. “I thought we did a great job picking each other up and finding chemistry in new roles.”
In that absence, the Rams relied on new players to step up when they needed it.
“I’m super proud of our new girls,” Birge said.
Also playing a strong game was Hope Lalau who got nine points and also was tasked with trying to limit Jaydia Martin from scoring.
“Hope had the toughest assignment of locking down their top player,” Birge said. “Martin, she’s had some 24- and 28-point games. Hope made it really tough for her all night long.”
Wilson will now play against Gig Harbor at 7:45 on Friday at Rogers High School in a winner-to-state game.
No. 8 Gig Harbor 73, Evergreen of Vancouver 44: The Tides were once again lifted by the scoring efforts of Brynna Maxwell and Maddie Willett.
The two players combined for 50 in the game as Willett led all scorers with 27.
"The girls knew we had to come out strong. We moved the ball with lots of extra passing,” Gig Harbor coach Megan Murray said. “They threw 2-3 defensive fronts at us and we recognized it on the court.”
The Plainsmen fell behind early to the Tides as they jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter, never relinquishing the lead.
With both Maxwell and Willett being the focal points of the Tides’ offense, Murray knows that down the line, some of her other players will have to step up.
“The other girls know they have their opportunity to score. I want them to have the mindset of confidence,” she said. “We shoot a lot in practice and we talk about taking good shots.”
The win will pit the Tides against the Wilson in a winner-to-state game at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at Rogers High School.
No. 2 Prairie 66, Bonney Lake 19: The Falcons got off to a fast start and never looked back as they cruised past the Panthers.
With the win, Prairie continued its win streak from the regular season which extended to 14 with the win over Bonney Lake. The Falcons have not lost a game since Dec. 29.
CLASS 1A
Annie Wright 60, Bush 47: The Gators were led by Julianna Walker who got 37 points in a decisive victory over Bush.
