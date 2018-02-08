Franklin Pierce defeats Lindbergh 52-51

Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (22) and Ruvim Barzul (21) fight for the ball with Franklin Pierce’s Dekari Boyd (3) in the fourth quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Franklin Pierce’s Tannyr Thomas (32) blocks a shot by Lindbergh’s William Harward (11) in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (22) blocks a shot by Franklin Pierce’s Claudell Quinland (12) in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Tyrell Edge (23) lifts Dekari Boyd (3) in celebration after the game. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Jai Poole (1) pulls down a rebound in the first quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Xavier Bailey (10) shoots in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Muhammed Kora (23) can’t hang on to a pass in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s head coach John Barbee watches the game. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Maalik Siegel (34) and Franklin Pierce’s Abraham Konon (21) go up for a rebound. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Jayman Thomas-Stokes (11) and Lindbergh’s Xavier Bailey (10) go after the ball in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Tyrell Edge (23) fouls Lindbergh’s Isaiah Anderson (1) in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Tyrell Edge (23) shoots in the first quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Jalen Green tries to keep the ball inbounds during the game. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (22) blocks a shot by Franklin Pierce’s Claudell Quinland (12) in the first quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (22) shoots a three in the first quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Lindbergh’s Xavier Bailey (10) goes up for a shot as he’s defended by Franklin Pierce’s Dekari Boyd in the first quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Dekari Boyd (3) tries to steal the ball from Lindbergh’s Jalen Green (22) in the fourth quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Dekari Boyd passes in the fourth quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s head coach John Barbee cheers on his team in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Jayman Thomas-Stokes (11) passes in the third quarter. Franklin Pierce played Lindbergh in a basketball game at Lindbergh High School in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
