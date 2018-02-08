Stevenson scores 20 in final game at Timberline. Blazers roll to first-round win over Stadium

Thursday was the finale of Erik Stevenson’s career at Timberline High School. Well, on his home court at least.
The Wichita State signee scored a game-high 20 points, and pulled down nine rebounds as the ninth-ranked Blazers raced to a 77-48 win over Stadium in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs.
“During the day I was thinking about it a little bit, but once I got here it was just another routine,” Stevenson said. “Come here, take a nap, eat my food, stretch and take care of business.”
Timberline took care of business quick. Stevenson scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half, and the Blazers took a double-digit lead into the break.
The Blazers continued to turn up the pressure in the third quarter, leading to several consecutive transition baskets.
“We just played defense really well and got offensive looks,” said senior Ross Jones, who scored a career-high 16 points, primarily on breakaway baskets. “Defense wins games — no defense, no offense.”
Timberline coach Allen Thomas reached a milestone as well, picking up the 100th win of his career.
Hunter Campau (15 points) and Casson Rouse (11) also had double-digit nights for the Blazers. Freshman Eddie Brown was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, scoring a team-high 10 points.
Stevenson sat out the entire fourth quarter with the Blazers comfortably in front, joined by the rest of the starters. He reached 500 points on the season Thursday, and is at 1,644 for his career following his final game at Timberline’s gym.
“It’s a moment,” Stevenson said. “I’m not playing here ever again. Got a lot of wins in here, but I’m looking foward to my next chapter.”
The Blazers (17-4) meet Prairie (16-5) in the quarterfinals at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Puyallup High School.
STADIUM
11
17
12
8
—
48
NO. 9 TIMBERLINE
26
19
24
8
—
77
S – Brown 10, Gaines 6, Call 6, Bailey 4, Olive 2, Gibson 4, Higgins 2, Hankins 4, Gill 2, Hartman 8
T – Rouse 11, Campau 15, Stevenson 20, Hicks 2, Joubert 7, Warick 2, Faalogo 4, Jones 16
