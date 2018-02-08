More Videos

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

TCU-bound Ben Wilson has his day at Sumner High School 1:53

TCU-bound Ben Wilson has his day at Sumner High School

Highlights: Federal Way turns 4A NPSL title into dunkfest as Eagles cruise past Kentwood 3:10

Highlights: Federal Way turns 4A NPSL title into dunkfest as Eagles cruise past Kentwood

Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins discusses NPSL title win over Beamer 1:04

Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins discusses NPSL title win over Beamer

Highlights: Demetrius Crosby's 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title 3:43

Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title

Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS 0:58

Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS

JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion 2:09

JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion

Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title 0:52

Rogers bowler Kristina Harris wins Class 4A title

Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake's late rally for 70-65 win on senior night 2:36

Highlights: Wilson holds off Spanaway Lake’s late rally for 70-65 win on senior night

Watch: Wilson's Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself 0:24

Watch: Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. throws alley-oop to himself

Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com
Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Stevenson scores 20 in final game at Timberline. Blazers roll to first-round win over Stadium

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

February 08, 2018 10:51 PM

Thursday was the finale of Erik Stevenson’s career at Timberline High School. Well, on his home court at least.

The Wichita State signee scored a game-high 20 points, and pulled down nine rebounds as the ninth-ranked Blazers raced to a 77-48 win over Stadium in the first round of the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs.

“During the day I was thinking about it a little bit, but once I got here it was just another routine,” Stevenson said. “Come here, take a nap, eat my food, stretch and take care of business.”

Timberline took care of business quick. Stevenson scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half, and the Blazers took a double-digit lead into the break.

The Blazers continued to turn up the pressure in the third quarter, leading to several consecutive transition baskets.

“We just played defense really well and got offensive looks,” said senior Ross Jones, who scored a career-high 16 points, primarily on breakaway baskets. “Defense wins games — no defense, no offense.”

Timberline coach Allen Thomas reached a milestone as well, picking up the 100th win of his career.

Hunter Campau (15 points) and Casson Rouse (11) also had double-digit nights for the Blazers. Freshman Eddie Brown was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, scoring a team-high 10 points.

Stevenson sat out the entire fourth quarter with the Blazers comfortably in front, joined by the rest of the starters. He reached 500 points on the season Thursday, and is at 1,644 for his career following his final game at Timberline’s gym.

“It’s a moment,” Stevenson said. “I’m not playing here ever again. Got a lot of wins in here, but I’m looking foward to my next chapter.”

The Blazers (17-4) meet Prairie (16-5) in the quarterfinals at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Puyallup High School.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

STADIUM

11

17

12

8

48

NO. 9 TIMBERLINE

26

19

24

8

77

S – Brown 10, Gaines 6, Call 6, Bailey 4, Olive 2, Gibson 4, Higgins 2, Hankins 4, Gill 2, Hartman 8

T – Rouse 11, Campau 15, Stevenson 20, Hicks 2, Joubert 7, Warick 2, Faalogo 4, Jones 16

