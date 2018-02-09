The Lincoln girls had an experienced squad returning. Then, this ninth grader showed up

A year ago, Sharayah Johnson was finishing up her basketball career — in middle school.
And now, the 6-foot-3 ninth grader has become a key contributor for the third-ranked Lincoln High School Abes.
It is playoff time, which means go time for the Abes. They stamped their ticket to the regional round with a surprisingly difficult, 48-33, victory over Peninsula on Friday night in the Class 3A West Central/Southwest District quarterfinals at Bellarmine Prep.
The Abes (21-1) will have a big one Wednesday night in the district semifinals — No. 2 Prairie. The two teams will meet at Foss High School.
Johnson led Lincoln with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Abes tallied 27 second-chance points against the Seahawks (18-4), including 12 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.
It was Johnson and A’shia Donahue who combined for all 12 of those points, with 10 coming on putback baskets.
“It was tough having one true big post (6-2 Kirstin Ritchie) to their two (post players),” Peninsula coach Michael Schick said. “Those girls are good. They know how to use their size. They keep the ball high. They are skillful and smart.”
Abes coach Jamila Jones knew he had a wealth of experience returning this season in guards Kondalia Montgomery and Faith Brantley, and Donahue in the frontcourt.
Jones knew of Johnson, who had been a standout at First Creek Middle School.
But Johnson did not participate in any of Lincoln’s summer activities. It wasn’t until a fall-league tournament in Auburn that she got to play with the team for the first time.
“She played well,” Jones said.
And seemingly every week, Johnson plays a little bit faster in Lincoln’s system, and gets better.
“So far, I’ve had an alright season,” the soft-spoken Johnson said. “I have a lot of improvement to do.”
But she is a true post presence, and very strong for her age. She is also left-handed, and shoots with good touch.
“She is super coachable,” Jones said. “She is one of the few kids we can fuss at, and she will go, ‘Coach, I will go out and do my job.’
“I like to compare her to (former standout) Tamia (Braggs). But when it is all said and done, she might be in her own separate stratosphere.”
Peninsula’s zone defense was effective, keeping the Seahawks in it for 3 1/2 quarters by limiting the Abes to 17-of-66 shooting.
Esther Pappuleas’ basket cut the Abes’ lead to 36-31 with 5:35 to go, but Johnson’s putback on the other end triggered a 12-2 run to end the game.
Belle Frazier, the Seahawks’ top scorer, was held to 11 points — with nine coming in the first half.
