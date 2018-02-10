Kaden Anderson at it again as Enumclaw clinches state berth against defending 4A state champs; Zack Paulsen lifts Curtis back to state

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw
Scored 28 points in 60-51 win over Kentwood
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Never miss a local story.
District quarterfinals
Enumclaw 60, No. 9 Kentwood 51: The Hornets were able to knock off the defending state champion Conquerors in a game where their defense stepped up and Kaden Anderson put the offense on his back to clinch a return to the state tournament.
"One thing is that we played with great effort the whole night,” Enumclaw coach Terry Johnson said. “When Kentwood would make a run, our guys had a tremendous fight in them. We made some big free throws down the stretch, and we finished tonight.”
Anderson was the leading scorer for the game, scoring 28 points a couple of nights after scoring 29 in a first-round win over Rogers. He also got help from teammate Griffin Webb, who scored 11 points.
“Kaden decided to own the lane offensively,” Johnson said. “They had some guys triple-team him, but he took over the game and our guys feed off of it. They kept giving him the ball.”
And because Enumclaw (18-5) is No. 8 in the WIAA’s RPI rankings, that would mean it has secured a spot in the Tacoma Dome if that holds up. The top eight RPI-ranked teams play for first-round byes, while the bottom eight RPI-ranked teams play a loser-out game in the regional round of state.
But Enumclaw’s ranking could still move up or down through the district tournament, with the WIAA counting district games for the first time.
Defensively, the Hornets did their best keeping Kentwood’s D’Angelo Minnis away from the bucket, but he managed to put down 18 points.
The win pushes the Hornets through to the district semifinals to take on Curtis at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Puyallup High School.
The Conquerors are forced to the consolation bracket where they will take on Kentridge at 7:45 p.m., Monday at Wilson High School.
Curtis 51, Kennedy Catholic 48: The Vikings’ slim lead at the half was lost in the third quarter, but brought back in the fourth quarter against the Lancers to earn their eighth consecutive trip to state.
Zack Paulsen was the leading Viking with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Davonte Williams-Byrd also scored 10 to lead their team.
Curtis is currently No. 16 in the WIAA’s RPI rankings, which means more than likely it will have to qualify for a spot in the Tacoma Dome with a victory in a loser-out game of the regional round of the state tournament. The top eight-ranked teams play for a bye into the state quarterfinals.
Anders Hunt scored 16 for Kennedy Catholic, but there was not much offensive help around him.
The Vikings’ win will pit them against Enumclaw in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Puyallup High School.
The Lancers will play a loser-out game against Bellarmine Prep at 6 p.m., Monday at Wilson High School.
No. 3 Federal Way 77, Puyallup 51: The Eagles secured a trip to state for the fourth consecutive season behind Jaden McDaniels’ 19 points and Etan Collins’ 18.
Federal Way (23-0) is the No. 7-ranked team in the WIAA’s RPI rankings. And if it should finish in the top eight by the end of the district tournament, it is guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome. If it’s in the bottom eight, it will have to play a loser-out game in the regional round of state.
Federal Way separated itself in the second quarter, taking a 28-16 lead at halftime before outscoring Puyallup 22-11 in the third quarter. Jalen Womack scored 14 points.
Puyallup entered the game having won 10 of its past 11 games.
Cobi Campbell scored 14 points off the bench to lead Puyallup and Jaeden Ingram scored 13. Puyallup now heads to a loser-out consolation game against Olympia at 6 p.m. Monday at Mt. Tahoma.
Federal Way plays Union at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Puyallup in the district semifinals.
No. 5 Union 61, Auburn 43: Despite it not being the result they were looking for, Jason Brown and the rest of the Trojans held on against the defending state runners-up, Union.
Brown was responsible for handling the co-MVP of the 4A Greater St. Helens League, Tyler Combs, and did a fantastic job at it.
“He held him to four points. He's been that guy for us all season,” said Auburn coach Ryan Hansen. “He can hold their best perimeter player down.”
But Auburn struggled offensively. Brown led the Trojans in scoring with 11 points.
“We just struggled and couldn't make free throws or shots around the rim,” Hansen said. “That's one thing that you can't control.”
The Titans were led in scoring by Ethan Smith, finishing with 16; and Zach Reznick and Alishawuan Taylor both scored 11.
The loss doesn’t dash away the Trojans’ hope for a state berth, as they will face No. 6 Skyview in a loser-out game at 7:45 p.m., Monday at Mount Tahoma High School.
Consolation first round
Bellarmine Prep 60, Mount Rainier 54 (OT): Garrett Horner and the rest of the Lions owned overtime as their win keeps the bid for state alive.
Entering the bonus quarter tied at 48, Horner scored eight to lift his team to the win. He entered overtime having scored eight in the first four quarters, finishing with 16.
But he wasn’t the leading Lion, as that went to Charles Elzie who scored 18. Austin Ostrander chipped in 10 as the only other player to get into double-digit scoring.
Leading the Rams was the game-high scorer, Ricky Bell. Bell finished with 25 points and got help from Yadel Hedego putting in 13 as well.
However, it wasn’t enough as the Rams’ loss pushes them out of the district tournament. The Lions, however, advance to face Kennedy Catholic in another loser-out game at 6 p.m., Monday at Wilson High School.
Olympia 55, Rogers 53: The Bears nearly let their second-half lead go to waste after Joey Ancheta hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give the Rams the 53-52 lead.
But with 10 seconds left on the other side of the court, Lucas Bowser drained the go-ahead shot to keep the Bears’ hopes for a trip to the Tacoma Dome for the first time in five years alive.
“When Bowser got the look, I was thankful that he was open,” said Olympia coach John Kiley. “I was proud of our guys for running the set the right way. Rogers beat us twice this year and they can really shoot the ball.”
Three Bears led their team in scoring as Jackson Grant had 12 points, Toran Effland had 11 and Bowser had 10, but his last three were arguably the most important.
However, they nearly let the game slip away as James Baker and Ancheta led a furious comeback by the Rams.
Baker was the game-high scorer with 20 points, scoring four of which in the fourth quarter. Ancheta, however, had the bigger impact with his late 3-pointer to take the lead.
“Baker is one of the best players in the area. We never knew how to stop him but he didn't make his last shot,” Kiley said. “I'm reminding my guys that the next possession needs to be our best one."
With the win, the Bears will continue playing in the district tournament. They will take on Puyallup at 6 p.m., Monday at Mount Tahoma High School.
However, the Rams’ cinderella-esque season comes to an end as the loss eliminates them from the postseason. But they finished with 14 wins a year after going 5-15 and finishing second-to-last in the 4A SPSL. This year they were tied for second with Puyallup and Bellarmine Prep.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Maddie Willett, Gig Harbor
Scored 25 points in the 62-40 win over Wilson
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
District quarterfinals
No. 7 Bethel 65, Kelso 45: The Braves relied on an up-tempo offense and quick striking defense to carry them past the Hilanders for their second consecutive trip to state behind Tianna Brown’s 22 points.
"Our pressure got to them in the first half,” said Bethel coach John Ainslie. “It’s the old adage that defense is your best offense. We did what we had to do; when the ball goes up, my players go get it on the press. We have to be fast and that gets our momentum up.”
By halftime, the Braves held a 35-14 lead. Freshman Esmeralda Morales scored 17 points and Tiarra Brown had 12.
Bethel is ranked No. 12 in the WIAA’s RPI, so unless it can get into the top eight by the end of the district tournament, it will have to play a loser-out game in the regional round of state. The top eight teams play for a first round bye and are guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
“Alexis Kleven’s a really good shooter and was held to two points in the first half,” Ainslie said. “They cut it to 14, but then Morales hit three straight shots and that put us back up to 20.”
Kleven was the leading Hilander with 16 points.
The Braves will face 3A South Sound Conference champion Gig Harbor in the district semifinals at 7:45 p.m., Wednesday at Foss High School.
No. 8 Gig Harbor 62, Wilson 40: For the second straight season, the Tides are headed to the state tournament.
The game plan of lockdown defense led to success all season for Gig Harbor, and the same plan against the Rams yielded success.
“We knew we had to have good help defense and rebound really well if we were going to win,” Gig Harbor coach Megan Murray said. “And we did a really great job with that.”
And because the Tides have the WIAA’s No. 1 spot in the RPI rankings, it is all but guaranteed a spot in the Tacoma Dome as long as it doesn’t slide past the No. 8 spot by the end of the district tournament. The top eight teams play for a first-round bye while the next eight play a loser-out game in the regional round.
Gig Harbor held Wilson to single-digit points in the first and second quarters, and the effort on the defensive end allowed the Tides’ leading scorers Brynna Maxwell and Maddie Willett to take over the game.
Willett led all scorers with 25 points, while Maxwell was right behind her with 23. With the combination going in full force, Gig Harbor led Wilson 35-12 at halftime.
“Wilson pressured us to take care of the basketball,” Murray said. “Maddie [Willett] has been a big leader for us this season, and she was no different in this game.”
Now Gig Harbor advances to the district semifinals to play Bethel at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Foss High School.
Wilson heads to a loser-out game against Yelm at 6 p.m. Monday at Clover Park.
Consolation first round
North Thurston 49, Shelton 46: Sometimes a change defensively in the postseason can be a gamble for the team.
Rams coach Jacqueline Meyer went all in with the change to a zone defense against the Highclimbers, and it paid off as the Rams rebounded from their loss to Bethel to end Shelton’s season behind Brooklyn Harn’s game-high 21 points.
“We had a phenomenal defensive game,” Meyer said. “This is the third time we’ve met up, we switched to a different zone, and were able to trap them in the corner.”
With two minutes left in the game, North Thurston led by five points. Shelton brought the score to within three with a minute left.
But, as it had all game, the Rams defense made one big play after another, and it was enough to get past the Highclimbers.
“They moved the ball on us and got an easy layup late in the game,” Meyer said. We utilized the clock down the stretch, we pressed on them, and they couldn't get the ball in on the last play of the game."
Bonney Lake 42, Mount Tahoma 38: The Panthers responded with a big win over the T-Birds after their devastating loss two days earlier to Prairie.
Bonney Lake moves on to face Kelso at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Clover Park High School. The Panthers’ win over Mount Tahoma was their second in three tries this season.
Yelm 51, Lakes 43: The Lancers lost their second straight postseason game after the loss to the Tornados.
Yelm moves on to face Wilson at 6 p.m. Monday at Clover Park High School.
2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
District quarterfinals
Fife 66, Eatonville 22: The win makes back-to-back for the Trojans over the Cruisers.
Fife beat Eatonville by 23 points to end the regular season and began its run in the district playoffs with a 44-point win. The Trojans move on to face White River at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Bellarmine Prep High School.
But the Trojans are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament because of this win, which will be their first state appearance in nine seasons.
No. 4 White River 64, Kingston 50: The Hornets haven’t lost in nearly a month, and they kept the wins going in their quarterfinal win over the Buccaneers to clinch their ninth consecutive state appearance.
But White River could still use some help. It is ranked No. 10 in the WIAA’s RPI rankings, with the top eight teams earning an automatic trip to the Yakima Sun Dome. The bottom eight qualifying teams head to a loser-out regional round of state game.
White River last lost on Jan. 13, and it will have an opportunity to keep the win streak alive facing Fife at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Bellarmine Prep High School in the district semifinals, where it can still impact its RPI ranking.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments