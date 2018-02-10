Capital nearly spoils Lincoln’s undefeated season, but No. 2 Abes rally late

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:29 Highlights: Capital nearly plays spoiler, but Abes rally late in quarterfinals Pause 0:26 Lincoln ninth grader Sharayah Johnson leads Abes back to WCD semifinals 3:04 Highlights: Dekari Boyd, Franklin Pierce close in on state berth with win over Jalen Green, Lindbergh 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:53 TCU-bound Ben Wilson has his day at Sumner High School 3:10 Highlights: Federal Way turns 4A NPSL title into dunkfest as Eagles cruise past Kentwood 1:04 Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins discusses NPSL title win over Beamer 3:43 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby’s 35 points helps Foss fend off Renton for 2A SPSL title 0:58 Sierra Berry wins Class 3A girls bowling crown for Wilson HS 2:09 JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

For three quarters, Capital High School was on track to play spoiler to Lincoln’s perfect season. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

For three quarters, Capital High School was on track to play spoiler to Lincoln’s perfect season. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com