North Thurston wins thriller against Spanaway Lake 67-64

North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (2) puts up a shot in the second quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Spanaway Lake’s Divante Moffitt (3) fouls Clayton Christian (23) in the fourth quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Spanaway Lake’s Divante Moffitt (3) puts up a shot in the fourth quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Spanaway Lake’s Divante Moffitt (3) blocks a shot by North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (2) in the third quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
North Thurston’s Clayton Christian (23) pulls down a rebound away from Spanaway Lake’s Terrell Williams (33) in the third quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Spanaway Lake’s Divante Moffitt (3) puts up a shot in the third quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (2) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
North Thurston’s Tim Tenkley puts up a shot over Spanaway Lake’s Isaiah Turner (5) in the third quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (2) blocks a shot by Spanaway Lake’s Quincy Wilson (20) in the closing seconds of the game. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
North Thurston’s Tim Tenkley (20) lays out for a loose ball in the third quarter. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Spanaway Lake’s Terrell Williams (33) pulls down a rebound. North Thurston played Spanaway Lake in a basketball game any Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
