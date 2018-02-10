Redjusted Tahoma gets 13 to Mat Classic, easily wins Class 4A regional title in home gymnasium

It takes a lot to satisfy Chris Feist.

But what the Tahoma Bears did at the Class 4A Region II boys wrestling championships in their own gymnasium greatly pleased their longtime coach.

With 289.5 points, the defending 4A champions easily won the regional title Saturday over Kentwood (164) and Skyline (99) in a matchup of 4A NPSL and 4A KingCo programs.

Tahoma will send 13 wrestlers to next weekend’s Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome, including six regional winners — Austin Michalski (120 pounds), Steele Starren (126), Cameron Hanson (132), Reid Carlton (138), Michael Gaspar (182) and Kione Gill (220).

“A good day,” a beaming Feist said. “We got our job done today.”

A month ago, Feist wasn’t so sure how his team would come together for the final stretch of competition.

Tahoma lost seven key seniors from last year’s squad, so what worked in the past, Feist said, was hit or miss with this new group.

So the Bears held a heart-to-heart team meeting in early January to form a united bond.

“The key has been getting the upperclassmen to shift their attitude and effort,” Feist said.

One upperclassmen who is set to carry the torch next week is Gill (38-0), the team’s lone returning state champion (185) as a senior.

It is plainly obvious Gill is not functioning at full health, but he made quick work of Kennedy Catholic’s Jahvius Leui, pinning him in 1 minute, 47 seconds in the 220 finals.

“I am nowhere near 100 percent, but I am ready to go,” Gill said. “At this time of year, it is all about heart, to be honest with you.”

The most-anticipated showdown of the tournament came in the 152 finals between Tahoma’s Gunner Starren and Kentridge’s John Shores, a pair of top-10 ranked wrestlers at that weight class.

Shores (37-2) got a decisive second-round near fall, and won, 5-1.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for (Mat Classic),” Shores said. “I am ready. It will be tough competition from other regions, but I think I can do it.”