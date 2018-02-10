Bellarmine fights through foul trouble to top Union. Now it’s headed to state for the sixth year in a row

For Bellarmine Prep girls hoops, its state-clinching 57-25 win over Union on Saturday at Mt. Tahoma High School was tougher to come by than the 57-25 final score would indicate.
First half foul trouble and poor shooting plagued the Lions, ranked fifth in 4A, in the first half. BP’s top scorer, Arizona signee Shalyse Smith (15.2 PPG), rode the pine for the last 4 minutes, 45 seconds of the second quarter after picking up her third foul. The Lions’ second leading scorer, Reyelle Frazier (9.4 PPG), sat out a majority of the second quarter as well with foul trouble.
But Bellarmine ripped off a 31-12 run from the start of the second quarter to the end of the third, opening up a 20-point lead.
It was something Lions coach Kim West was pleased to see.
“Years before, once we hit that adversity or things weren’t going our way, it’s a lot harder to come back from,” said West, whose Lions finished third in the 4A state tournament last year. “And I think we bounced back tenfold (Saturday).
“We still have a long way to go until the Dome, but I’m happy with how we’re progressing, just collectively. Our chemistry is there.”
The Lions clinched their sixth consecutive state berth and their 10th in 11 years with the win. BP moves on to take on No. 10 Kentlake (18-5) on Thursday at Puyallup High School in the 4A West Central/Southwest district semifinals.
After Smith left the floor after being whistled for her third foul, she swiped aggressively while high-fiving her teammates as she jogged off the court and onto the bench. She was visibly frustrated.
“I was really ticked off, but I tried to hold it in,” Smith said.
Her teammates fed off her energy, even if she wasn’t on the floor to release it. The Lions ended the second quarter on a 9-3 run after Smith’s departure, with sophomore forward Caitie Burns burying BP’s first 3 of the game and sophomore guard Makiah Reed converting a three-point play in the quarter’s final minute.
“Keep your composure – that’s a key component of getting out on the court and playing your best,” West said. “The fire was there, (Shalyse) always brings a little bit of fire, but the team feeds off that. So, it is a great thing when she gets a little fired up.
“She is a catalyst for most of the great things we do on the court.”
Smith re-entered after intermission and took over. She scored her first field goal at the 3:22 mark in the third and finished with eight of the Lions’ 17 third quarter points.
“I said, ‘Alright, let’s finish this. We’re going to state,’ ” Smith said.
Smith finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
“We tried to surround her with the zone defense and make other people beat us,” Union head coach Mike Cranston said. “She’s physically really gifted and she’s got great footwork and really good hands. … We were starting to get worn down out there and it gets to a point where there’s only so much you can do and it eventually catches up to you.”
Smith said she’s glad they were tested against the Titans before traversing through the rest of the postseason, after finishing third.
“It was a nice matchup, actually,” Smith said. “We got to play against some players that were good and tall and strong players. It was a really good matchup for us coming from our league.”
Union
7
5
7
6
—
25
No. 5 Bellarmine Prep
8
14
17
18
—
57
U – Raymore 1, Oberg 9, Midland 5, Barney 2, Kaip 2, Lewis 4, Cranston 24
BP – Burns 4, Smith 15, Hagle 5, Frazier 10, Reed 6, Bordeaux 5, Smith 4, Gatpatan 8
