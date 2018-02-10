Wrestlers compete for chance at Mat Classic

Orting’s Bryson Anderson (top) and Highline’s Rudy Gallardo wrestle in the 126-pound bracket during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Alex Cruz tries to pin Washington’s Josh Camacho in the 138-pound final at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Steilacoom’s Michael Villeia throws down Evergreen’s Kirby Bui during a 113-pound match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
River Ridge’s Joshua Lile and Franklin Pierce’s Andrew Arends wrestle in the 126-pound bracket at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Johnathan McBride throws Fife’s Maurice Mbowamba to the mat during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Gavin Chabot (middle) and Franklin Pierce’s Gavyn Potteiger wrestle in the 170-pound bracket during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Renton’s John Pham and River Ridge’s Demani Thomas compete in the 106-pound finals at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Conor Goucher tries to pin White River’s Nate Belcourt during the 113-pound final at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Renton’s Brandon King, left, and Eatonville’s Justin Mann compete in the 285-pound bracket at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Nate Moore won the 152-pound bracket at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Wrestlers compete during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Bryson Anderson and Highline’s Rudy Gallardo wrestle in the 132-pound bracket at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Gabe Hawthorne and Steilacoom’s Zach Rowe compete in the 132-pound final match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Jack Ervien tries to pin Tyee’s Vijay Paul Singh during 170-pound finals at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Alex Cruz prepares to take on Washington’s Josh Camacho in the 138-pound final at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Steilacoom’s Johnathan Wegleitner tries to pin Orting’s Carter Thomas during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Jacob Flores knocks Highline’s Osman Castaneda out of bounds during their 126-pound final match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Ryan Redford takes down Foss’ Aundre Seabrook during the 195-pound final match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Orting’s Chrys Cenkush and Highline’s Kevin Plenh-Romero wrestle in the 120-pound final match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
An Eatonville coach is pumped up during a match at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
White River’s Eric Campbell tries to pin Franklin Pierce’s Teagun Lawrence during the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Lindgergh’s AJ Sellem and Fife’s Lupeti Sarte compete in the 285-pound finals at the 2A boys wrestling regionals at Fife High School in Fife, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
