Yelm advances, but Wilson girls won’t play in state for the first time in eight seasons; Charles Elzie saves Bellarmine and D’Angelo Minnis leads Kentwood

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Belle Frazier, Peninsula
Scored 29 points in 70-36 win over Hudson’s Bay
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Never miss a local story.
Consolation second round (loser-out)
Yelm 78, Wilson 64: The Tornados made sure to grab as many rebounds as they could against the Rams and limit their extra chances.
And that ended Wilson’s seven-year streak of reaching the state tournament.
Kaitlin Jewell was the game-high scorer with 22 points for Yelm, as she earned most of her points by getting behind the Ram defense on fast breaks. However, she exited the game early with a sprained MCL.
“We didn't give them any extra opportunities, we took advantage of the break at times and pushed the ball pretty well,” Yelm coach Russ Riches said. “We were tied at the half and Wilson would not go away. By the end, they were getting into foul trouble.”
Because the Rams had to back off, the Tornados were able to attack lanes and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Maddie Plevyak, the Tornados’ leading scorer on the season, benefited from that as she finished with 17 points as well.
And My’Kel Jones added 15 points for Yelm.
“We owned the boards, that was the biggest key,” Riches said. “We zoned them quite a bit tonight, we didn't feel like that they were going to beat us from the outside.”
The Rams’ two leading scorers were Aaliyah Walker and Bryanna Birge, both coming away with 14 points. Kiara Maxwell also finished with 11 points.
The win sends Yelm to the next round of the loser-out consolation side of the district tournament as they will face Kelso at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Clover Park High School.
Peninsula 70, Hudson's Bay 36: Belle Frazier led all scorers with 29 points as the Seahawks’ defense shut down the Eagles in the second half.
Entering the half, Peninsula led 28-23 and that did not sit well with the coaches.
“We came out flat, and it’s frustrating when we do,” Peninsula coach Michael Schick said. “We lit a fire under them and they came out with defensive intensity. We put ownership on them and they hung their hat on defense.”
So Hudson’s Bay scored just 13 in the second half.
And all the while, Frazier was driving the lane and getting offensive rebounds.
“She used to settle for 3's and she has been working on attacking,” Schick said. “She got some steals for layins but the biggest thing was offensive rebounding and getting to the free throw line.”
The win pushes the Seahawks to the next round of the loser-out consolation bracket where they will take on league rival Timberline at 7:45 p.m., Wednesday at Clover Park High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Charles Elzie, Bellarmine Prep
Scored 25 points in the 53-48 win over Kennedy Catholic
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Consolation second round (loser-out)
No. 9 Kentwood 58, Kentridge 50: The Conquerors re-discovered their form.
And that saved their season while knocking off their league rivals on Monday.
“The biggest thing is that we have seven seniors who had a great practice Saturday and they didn't want their season to be over,” Kentwood coach Blake Solomon said. “They played with a lot of energy, they refused to let their season end.”
The Conquerors, the defending 4A state champions, had just four players returning from that title team a year ago. So players like D’Angelo Minnis and Ryan Wilds are carving their own path.
Minnis was the leading scorer for the Conquerors as he put up 18 points, with Wilds added 15.
“D'Angelo is one of the returners from last year, he did a good job running the show and Ryan felt good today,” Solomon said. “Alphonse Oywak in the second half attacked the rim and finished in the paint.”
Oywak was the third highest Conqueror scorer with 14.
The Chargers kept it close through most of the game as Jett Briceno scored a game-high 20 points in their effort. However, they were outscored 21-14 in the second quarter where it proved to be the biggest difference in the game.
The win keeps Kentwood in the hunt. It will face Bellarmine Prep in another loser-out consolation game, with a winner earning a state berth, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Tahoma.
Bellarmine Prep 53, Kennedy Catholic 48: The Lions owe their win to tremendous defense and Charles Elzie’s game-high 25 points.
Elzie was easily the high scorer for the night, as the next closest player was Anders Hunt, scoring 14 for the Lancers as Bellarmine kept its season alive while eliminating Kennedy Catholic.
“My guys played with a lot of courage tonight. Kennedy Catholic is a good team and we held them to 48 points,” Bellarmine coach Bernie Salazar said. “Everyone contributed, it was a two-point game at the half. We were able to put up clutch free throws at the end of the game.”
The Lions also benefited from Elzie’s performance. The next closest Lion to him was Wendell Davis, scoring 12 points and Garrett Horner with 10.
The win puts the Lions in the next round of the consolation bracket against the Kentwood at 7:45 p.m., Wednesday at Mount Tahoma High School. The winner of that game is guaranteed a state-tournament berth while the loser’s season is over.
No. 6 Skyview 63, Auburn 49: The Trojans’ season comes to an end as they fell to the Storm despite holding a 29-23 lead at the half.
Skyview’s Alex Schumacher went toe-to-toe with Auburn’s Pa’Treon Lee as both players hit a game-high 22 points. However, Schumacher had help with Samaad Hector scoring 16 and Kyle Gruhler scoring 14.
Kasean Griffin was the next highest scoring Trojan with nine points.
The loss eliminates the Trojans from the postseason and the Storm advance to take on Olympia at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Tahoma High School, with the winner earning a state berth.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments