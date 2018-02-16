Bellarmine, Kentridge girls set for district-title rematch; Omari Maulana, Life Christian boys clinch state berth against Napavine

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Makiah Reed, Bellarmine Prep
25 points in 60-47 win over Kentlake
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
District semifinals
No. 5 Bellarmine Prep 60, No. 8 Kentlake 47: Makiah Reed stepped up big when the Lions needed her scoring 23 points as she led her team to victory over the Falcons.
“We had Madeline Garcia out injured,” Bellarmine Prep coach Kim West said. “We started Reed at the point guard position. She shot the lights out.”
Bellarmine’s Reyelle Frazier would get an ankle injury early making it even more imperative that Reed step into some big shoes to fill which she would do.
“I’m so proud of her. She’s played most every minute of the game,” West said. “She rose to the occasion. It was really just fun for our sophomore guard to come out and play that hard.”
The Lions will now play against Kentridge in the district championship in a rematch of last year’s 4A state semifinals, when the Chargers won and went on to take their first state title in school history.
“We know Kentridge,” West said. “They have height, they have size, but we just want to attack and keep moving.”
That means focusing on their play and how they can work best as a team.
“We don’t want to worry about what everybody else is doing and just take pride in what we’re doing,” West said.
No. 3 Kentridge 65, Camas 50: Things got a little dicey but the Chargers held onto a win with JaQuaya Miller scoring 22 points.
“We need to be sure that we can defend a bit better,” Kentridge coach Bob Sandall said. “Camas shot well from the 3. We basically couldn’t stop them.”
The Chargers had been leading 34-22 only to see that lead diminish with the Papermakers scored 20 in the third quarter.
Still, Kentridge hung on to a win and will now face Bellarmine Prep with the added benefit of having a healthy team.
“We’re good. We’ve been, knock on wood, so far so good,” Sandall said. “We’ve had a couple kids banged up but nothing too bad.”
Not only have they avoided injury, the Chargers have also seen previously injured Hana McVicker return to play.
“McVicker was out with a knee injury and having her back is a big help,” Sandall said.
Now the team will need to make sure they buckle down on defense when facing one of the best teams in the state in their opponent Bellarmine Prep. Bellarmine opened its season with a win over Kentridge.
“If we give them any room at all, they’re gonna hurt us,” Sandall said. “We just gotta be our best defensively.”
Consolation third round (loser-out)
Rogers 58, Olympia 34: The Rams clinched a return trip to state behind Raigan Barrett’s 17 points.
Rogers jumped to a 33-19 lead at halftime and never looked back from there to secure their third consecutive state appearance.
The last time the Rams made three consecutive state appearances was from 1982-84, and those teams included the mother of Boston Celtics super star Kyrie Irving, Elizabeth (Larson) Irving.
The loss ended Olympia’s season.
No. 10 Todd Beamer 69, Union 45: Aaliyah Alexander scored 20 points, Chasity Spady scored 14 and Makenzie Bond added 13 as the Beamer Titans cruised past the Union Titans and clinched a state-tournament berth.
This means Beamer will be playing in state for the sixth consecutive season, the longest active streak of any school in the South Sound region.
Beamer trailed 19-14 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Union 22-10 in the second quarter and 24-9 in the third to take a commanding lead.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson
Scored 29 points and had 7 rebounds in win over Spanaway Lake.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Consolation third round (loser-out)
Prairie 64, Capital 40: For the first time since the 2008 season, the Falcons are headed to the state tournament after their rout of the Cougars.
Prairie seized control of the game in the second quarter as it held Capital to just five points. Kameron Osborn led all scorers with 23 points. Grant Erickson led the Cougars in scoring with eight points.
The Cougars made their run with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter after going on a 6-0 run, which cut the Falcons’ lead to 43-27.
2B SOUTHWEST
No. 10 Life Christian 56, No. 7 Napavine 53: Omari Maulana led the Eagles with 15 points to a narrow win over the Tigers to clinch a return trip to the 2B state tournament.
“We had Omari getting nine points in that first quarter to get us off to a great start,” Life Christian coach Mark Lovelady said.
However, the game would end up coming down to the last shot as the Tigers rallied back and tied the game with less than a minute left.
“We were tied 53 all and Noah Robinson hit a 3-pointer towards the end of the shot clock with 12 seconds left,” Lovelady said. “Then we just held on from there.”
Life Christian will advance to an RPI-boosting game against Morton-White Pass at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at W.F. West.
