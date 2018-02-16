Day one of Mat Classic madness hits Tacoma Dome

Graham Kapowsin’s Chad Simonson and Mount Si’s Spencer Marenco wrestle in a 145-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
White River’s Weston Lyver is bloodied-up but comes away with the win against Wapato’s Alex Vaca during a 2A 145-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Glacier Peak’s Parker Hardy tries to fend off South Kitsap’s Devin Gentz during a 120-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Sumner’s Austin Cleland and Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez wrestle in a 132-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bloody nose plugs are seen on the mat as White River’s Weston Lyver battles against Wapato’s Alex Vaca during a 2A 145-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. -pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor throws Mount Spokane’s Riley Buth to the mat during a 3A 120-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bonney Lake’s Evan Tracy wrestles Rogers’ (Spokane) Matt McGuire in a 126-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Tenino’s Tyrick Weyrauch reacts after losing in the final seconds to Colville’s Scout Walker (not pictured) in a 195-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie wrestles Mount Spokane’s Jacob Carr during a 3A 106-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Yelm’s Phoenix Dubose attempts to pin Ephrata’s Sienna Stocking during a 115-pound match during Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger tries to pin Kelso’s Brayden Liebe in a 152-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Wilson’s Mikay Ye and Ingraham’s Connor Richardson wrestle in a 138-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Yelm’s Carly Smith grapples with Naches Valley’s Kaylee Moore in a 130-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Yelm’s Derrick Platt and Kamiakin’s Ben Hollenberg wrestle in a 182-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
South Kitsap’s Jacob Laws Tries to avoid a pin by Auburn Mountainview’s Russell Hanson during a 138-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Kent Meridian’s Ofa He Lots Tuifua wrestles with Nooksack Valley’s Grace Himango in a 190-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Peninsula’s Isaac Casey gains the upper hand while wrestling Marysville-Pilchuck’s Cayden White in a 170-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
A wrestler has her nose taped during a match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Kelso’s Brayden Liebe takes down Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger in a 152-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
South Kitsap’s Sebastian Robles tries to stay on top of Mead’s Cameron Crawford during a 4A 152-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Wrestlers compete in a match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Thomas Jefferson’s Ma’Alona-Faletogo, who is blind, wrestles West Valley’s Jasmine Fryer in a 235-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Gig Harbor’s Zayne Ball and Kennewick’s Emilio Ramos wrestle in a 160-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bonney Lake’s Jazz Sherrod and Mount Spokane’s Mason Miethe wrestle during a 195-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
A crowd watches Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Tumwater’s Cy Hicks grapples Fife’s Lupeti Sarte during a 285-pound 2A match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Renton’s Mike Richardson gets a face full of Brendan Nguyen during a 220-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Tenino’s Tyrick Weyrauch throws Colville’s Scout Walker in a 195-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Wrestlers take moments to themselves between matches at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
