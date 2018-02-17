Sumner’s Rafael Rodriguez wins 4A diving championship on final attempt

Sumner senior Rafael Rodriguez hadn’t led at any point of the 4A state diving championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way on Saturday. But after his final attempt shot him in to first place, Rodriguez found himself a top the podium as a state champion for the first time in his high school career, finishing with a score of 422.35.
“I didn’t lead at the start, I didn’t lead in the middle, but I finished on top,” Rodriguez said. “It feels great. I was really looking forward to it, and I thought it was a possibility going in. I know last night I was dreaming scenarios still, but it happened.”
Rodriguez trailed Cascade junior Joseph Hofman by 13 going into this final dive, but scored a 46.8 on his final attempt. Hofman managed just a 24.0 to finish with 412.55.
“The only thing I was thinking about was just relaxing,” Rodriguez said of his mindset entering the final dive. “I always try not to look at scores, but in this atmosphere it’s really hard not to. I knew what I had to do, and I just had to take it slow. I knew the hardest part is always starting the dive. If you don’t start it well, you will not end it well. All I thought about was starting, and as soon as I started, I let the dive happen.”
Never miss a local story.
Making the championship even more impressive, Rodriguez, who will continue his diving career at the University of Arizona, didn’t even start participating in the sport until he was a freshman. He came up just short of qualifying for state that season, but he did advance the next two years, finishing fifth in 3A in 2016 and sixth in 4A in 2017.
Rodriguez found himself in second place going into his final dive a year ago. He tried one of his more difficult dives at the end, but did not score well and dropped to sixth place.
In a similar position this year, he came through.
“It’s so great, because he was chasing the first diver,” Sumner head coach Maari Bennett said. “He had to keep his composure and do it right. He knew what he had to do going into that last dive. That’s usually when nerves affect you and that’s when you make a mistake. He didn’t make a mistake. He kept his composure.”
3A championships
North Thurston senior Jeffrey Harn ended his high school swimming career on a high note on Saturday. Harn placed second in the finals of the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.37 and third in the 100-freestyle in 46.86.
“It tells me that all that hard work over the four years actually paid off,” an excited Harn said after his last race. “It feels good to know that I swam my best today and capped it off.”
Harn was especially pleased to break 47 seconds in the 100-freestyle and to set personal best times in both of his individual races.
“I didn’t really come into this hoping and wishing for first,” he said. “I just wanted to get good times, and that’s what I got. I got my PR’s today, and I think that’s good to cap off the end of my high school career.
Wilson senior Evan Chard also had a second and third-place finish in Saturday’s finals. Chard finished second in the 200-individual medley with a time of 1:54.53 and third in the 100 backstroke in 51.24.
After leading for most of the race, Stadium sophomore Gabriel Nickels placed second in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:33.86, just behind Eastside Catholic senior Jose Jacome, who finished with an All-American Consideration time of 4:33.42. Nickels sophomore teammate Bryce Soriano also placed second in the 100-breaststroke in 57.94.
Dorien Simon, a junior diver from Lakes, finished third with a score of 349.80.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments