Lincoln’s go-to guard plays basketball like a 12-round boxer — thanks to his champion father

During his sophomore season at Lincoln High School, Emmett Linton III was called into coach Aubrey Shelton’s office and given a proposition.

Shelton suggested Linton play the rest of the season on the junior varsity team because a couple of guards had transferred in during the offseason.

Linton wasn’t having any of it.

“No way, Coach,” Linton said to Shelton. “I’m a varsity player.”

After that, Linton set out to prove it. Every loose ball? He’d dive for it. Every rebound? He’d rise and snag it. Every set of lines? He’d win it.

“It really put a chip on my shoulder because I had to treat every practice like it was a game,” Linton said. “I had to outwork everybody.”

That work ethic and self-confidence have allowed Linton to grow into the leading scorer on an Abes team with state-title aspirations. No. 2 Lincoln (23-1) plays No. 9 Eastside Catholic (21-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Puyallup in the regional round of the 3A state tournament. The winner will get a bye to the state quarterfinals and the loser will head to the first round next week in the Tacoma Dome.

“I see a kid that has no fear and 100 percent confidence in himself,” Shelton said of Linton. “He does not back down from anybody, and he really believes in his abilities and his game, and he has since he was a freshman.”

Much of that fearlessness stems from his genes. His father, Emmett Linton Jr., was a U.S. amateur boxing champion, a four-time Golden Gloves boxing champion, a two-time world boxing champion and is in the Tacoma-Pierce County Sports Hall of Fame.

Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. blocks Emmett Linton's path to the basket in the first half. Photo taken at the boys 3A state basketball semifinal in Tacoma on Friday, March 3, 2017. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

You can see that in his son, who plays basketball with the focus of a 12-round boxer, even last year when the then-6-foot junior drove and scored in the 3A state semifinals last year against Nathan Hale’s 6-foot-9 Michael Porter Jr., who is now considered a top-five NBA Draft prospect out of Missouri.

“(My dad) definitely builds into me to not fear no one and to take what’s yours,” Linton III said. “Because nothing is ever going to be given to you in life, you’re going to have to take it.

“That’s a mindset I keep when I’m playing out here with my team to try and stay aggressive at all times, because if you go out there and play timid, it’s not going to do anything for you and your team.”

Linton III said he boxed growing up, but it didn’t last long. He decided quickly basketball was his passion and put away the gloves for good before finishing elementary school — although he still does workouts on the punching bag with his father to stay in shape.

Linton III sometimes wonders what it would be like if he had followed in his father’s footsteps.

“Sometimes I do miss it, because if I was a boxer I feel like I would have an advantage, because he could give me all the tools and all the skills,” he said. “I feel like I could be a real good fighter.

“I think about that all the time.”

Emmett Linton Jr. shows off the back of his “Team Linton” jacket at Lincoln High School in Tacoma on Thursday. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

What his father was able to instill in him was that work ethic.

While Linton Jr. was training at the tail end of his boxing career, an 8-year-old Linton III asked his father to take him to the gym with him at 5 a.m.

Linton Jr. was skeptical.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, OK. We’ll see about that,’ ” Linton Jr. said.

But when he woke up the next morning, his son was there waiting, dressed and ready to go.

“He had a work ethic from a young age that I knew that would carry him,” Linton Jr. said.

Confidence in his abilities is another large component of Linton III’s game, although there is little braggadocio to his personality.

“He’s just a good kid,” Shelton said. “He’s just a genuinely good dude. He’s not a selfish kid or bragging about himself. He has a 100 percent confidence and belief in himself, but it’s not an arrogance. He’s a team player.”

He was named a captain for the Abes this season. He leads them in scoring (17 points per game), is second on the team in assists (3.0 per game) and first in forced turnovers, Shelton said.

“Of course we need him to score, but more than that, we need him to be a great captain and a teammate,” Shelton said. “He’s done a great job doing that. … He’s the guy that everyone turns to in clutch situations.”

Linton III is nicknamed “Bullet,” shortened from ‘Bullethead,’ what Linton Jr. called him when he was younger due to his large cranium. But it could also refer to his quick-trigger shooting release.

Lincoln's Emmett Linton defends Wilson's Prince Hamilton during a boys basketball game at Wilson High School in Tacoma on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

“In clutch situations, we know, ‘Hey, we need a bucket. Bullet is the guy that wants the ball and his teammates really root for him,” Shelton said. “It’s interesting, because sometimes you have a leading scorer that the other guys might be jealous of or resentful to because he’s getting a lot of the shots and the limelight, but his teammates really want him to score and they want him to do well, and whenever he’s successful, everyone else feels really good about it. It’s a testament to his character and his relationships on the team.”

“I think it’s because Bullet’s worked for it,” said senior forward Willie Thomas III.

Linton III says his daily 6 a.m. workouts over the summer were for one main reason: To hang another banner. A championship would be Lincoln’s fourth in school history and first since the Abes won back-to-back state titles in 2001 and 2002.

They entered the season as a favorite to do that, with all five of their starters set to return. That is, until the Pierce County League’s reigning MVP and Lincoln’s standout point guard Trevante Anderson transferred to Rainier Beach before the season.

So Linton III had to step up. And he has.

“People on social media are always telling me, ‘Emmett, we need a banner back in Tacoma,’ ” Linton III said. “It would mean a lot for a Tacoma to team to do it, because we’re so overlooked and everyone doubts we could actually do it. They think that we just play weak teams and get in to the tournament and we play against those Seattle teams, we always lose.

“Words can’t even describe what that would meant to the city. I feel like if we won a state championship, the whole city would go crazy. … that would be big, it would be real big.”