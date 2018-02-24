Foss earns bye in Hardwood Classic with 56-44 win against Pullman

Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) drives to the hoop and scores in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Christian Barnes (33) passes in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) drives to the hoop as Pullman’s Isaiah Strong defends in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Players dive after a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Demetrius Crosby draws a foul while shooting in the fourth quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) knocks the ball loose from Pullman’s Jake Wells (23) in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss head coach Mike Cocke watches the game in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) picks up a loose ball and drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Demetrius Crosby shoots a three-point shot in the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Christian Barnes (33) and Damani Kelly (4) celebrate with Micah Pollard (3) after Pollard’s hit a three-point shot to end the third quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Foss’ Max Marlier (44) puts up a shot in the fourth quarter. Foss played Pullman in a basketball game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
