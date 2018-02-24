Zack Paulsen, Curtis are heading back to home sweet home — the Tacoma Dome

Curtis senior guard Zack Paulsen said after Saturday’s dominating 68-48 victory over Bothell in the regional round of the 4A boys state tournament at North Creek High School in Bothell, that the goal for the Vikings every year is to win the state championship.
Paulsen did his part to ensure that goal remains attainable this season, scoring a team-high 19 points in the victory over the Cougars.
“He hit some big shots,” Curtis head coach Tim Kelly said. “At times, he’s not as assertive as he should be. We always talk about being more aggressive, getting to the line, attacking the basket, things like that. He did that, and that opens up his shooting. He knocked down some big threes and perimeter shots. On the other end, he rebounded and he guarded. He’s an overall very good player.”
The Vikings advance to the Tacoma Dome, where they will play Davis of Yakima at 7:15 on Wednesday in a loser-out/winner-to-quarterfinals game. The season is over for the Cougars.
Despite being the higher seeded team in the WIAA’s RPI system, the Cougars appeared overmatched in the game’s early minutes. Paulsen hit two 3s and junior guard Jordan Parker added another to help the Vikings take a 15-0 lead just passed the midway point of the first quarter.
“It gives you confidence,” Kelly said. “Things we talked about, we were able to do, and we were able to do them early. …We thought we could get some good shots, it’s just a matter of knocking them down. When we knocked them down, I think that gave us a lot of confidence.”
Bothell answered late in the first and early in the second quarter, even briefly leading twice in the second, but the Vikings were too much for the Cougars to overcome. Curtis led 35-27 at halftime and outscored Bothell 22-12 in the third quarter to put the game away.
It was the Vikings’ defense that ignited both the first and third-quarter runs.
“It started with pressure,” Kelly said. “We were pressuring the ball up the floor, which I thought we did a good job at. We wanted to make it hard for them to get catches, especially (Jake) Medjo and (Cameron) Tyson. I think overall we did a good job of making them work for shots and that’s what we were trying to do.”
Medjo, Bothell’s senior post who stands 6-foot-10, scored a game-high 24 points in his final high school game, but seemed warn out by his efforts late in the second half as the Vikings continued to pull away.
“Being small, we wanted to meet him coming up the floor and bump him,” Kelly said. “We’re guarding him with 6-1 and 6-2 guys. When Amir (Simms) got his second foul, Jared (Franklin) played him for a few minutes and Zack did a really good job against him. We talked about it at halftime, that Zack can guard him and we’re good with that. He didn’t really have to in the second half, but that was another one of those confidence things.”
After losing in regionals when Paulsen was a freshman, the Vikings are headed back to Tacoma for a third straight year – and he hopes to make it the most memorable yet.
“We have one goal every year, to win a state championship,” Paulsen said. “Each of my three years we’ve had an opportunity. This year, we have another opportunity, so we just have to make the most of our opportunity.”
Parker, who finished with 13 points, made the most of his opportunity on Saturday, all four of his 3-pointers came during crucial times for the Vikings.
“He always has a huge performance,” Paulsen said. “He knows when we need a shot, and he’s not afraid to take a shot. He will shoot anything in the gym, and when he’s feeling it, it’s going in. I have the utmost confidence in him – all the time.”
Curtis-19-16-22-11-68
Bothell-13-14-12-9-48
Curtis: Devante Williams-Byrd 6, Zack Paulsen 19, Dylan Yager 4, Jordan Parker 13, Solomon McGinnis 0, Jared Franklin 3, Jase Paulsen 8, Maceo Lewis 3, Amir Simms 8, Josiah Miller 0, Isaac Morrow 4.
Bothell: Da’Vicious Wilson 11, Eyakem Asmelash 0, Jacob Hamaker 0, Spencer Wright 8, Cameron Tyson 5, Austin Cartwright 0, Ethan Nelson-King 0, Vikram Gill 0, Jake Medjo 24, Quentin Young 0, Jordan Potts 0, Ben Lorton 0.
