Away from Tacoma: Previews, favorites for 2A, 1A, 2B, 1B state basketball tournaments

CLASS 2A BOYS
At SunDome, Yakima
Last year’s state champion: Foss
FAVORITE
Realistically, five teams can win the 2A title. The nod goes to school that plays best in the halfcourt – long, rangy and junior-dominated Lynden, led by SF Clayton Whitman (17.0 ppg).
LOCALS
Fife: If you are the only 2A school to beat Foss, you should be taken seriously. F Brian Mitchell (12.5 ppg) leads balanced scoring effort, but team can make 3-pointers in bunches.
Foss: The defending state champions are feeling just fine about their chances of repeating. Guards Demetrius Crosby (20.8 ppg) and Micah Pollard (20.3 ppg) set defensive tone, too.
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
3:45 p.m.: No. 8 Renton (20-5) vs. No. 10 Pullman (19-3)
5:30 p.m.: No. 7 Fife (21-5) vs. Columbia River (19-5)
7:15 p.m.: No. 5 Liberty of Issaquah (20-4) vs. No. 3 Mountlake Terrace (22-3)
9 p.m.: No. 6 North Kitsap (20-4) vs. No. 9 W.F. West (21-4)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
3:45 p.m.: Renton-Pullman winner vs. Mark Morris (18-6)
5:30 p.m.: Fife-Columbia River winner vs. No. 4 Lynden (19-6)
7:15 p.m.: Liberty-Mountlake Terrace winner vs. No. 2 Foss (20-4)
9 p.m.: North Kitsap-W.F. West winner vs. No. 1 Selah (22-1)
CLASS 1A BOYS
At SunDome, Yakima
Last year’s state champion: Zillah.
FAVORITE
Even with modest size, Zillah plays with an edge and swagger most schools don’t. The Leopards feed off PG Antonio Salinas (21.9 ppg), arguably the tournament’s best player.
LOCAL
Cascade Christian: The Cougars will want to make sure longtime coach Jerry Williams’ last go-round is a memorable one. SG Dylan Cooley (15.4 ppg) needs to carry the scoring load.
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
9 a.m.: No. 9 Montesano (20-5) vs. No. 4 The Northwest School (18-4)
10:30 a.m.: King’s Way Christian (14-10) vs. No. 6 Cascade Christian (14-9)
12:15 p.m.: No. 10 Mount Baker (15-12) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Christian (18-6)
2 p.m.: King’s (16-11) vs. No. 8 Newport (17-7)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
9 a.m.: Montesano-Northwest winner vs. No. 5 Royal (21-4)
10:30 a.m.: King’s Way Christian-Cascade Christian winner vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian (23-1)
12:15 p.m.: Mount Baker-Bellevue Christian winner vs. No. 2 Zillah (23-1)
2 p.m.: King’s-Newport winner vs. No. 3 Freeman (22-0)
CLASS 2B BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Spokane Arena, Spokane
Last year’s state champion: Kittitas
FAVORITE
Want to know the best player few on the west side have heard of? It is Kittitas junior Brock Ravet (31.1 ppg), a Gonzaga commit and all-state point guard with unlimited shooting range.
LOCAL
Life Christian: This is a fun bunch that can make some noise in Spokane. PG Omari Maulana (16.7 ppg) is an emerging standout, and can carry the Eagles for key stretches.
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
3:45 p.m.: Colfax (19-6) vs. No. 5 Toledo (21-5)
5:30 p.m.: White Swan (12-14) vs. No. 7 Toutle Lake (19-7)
7:15 p.m.: Friday Harbor (15-8) vs. No. 4 Morton/White Pass (20-6)
9 p.m.: No. 8 Life Christian (22-4) vs. No. 9 Brewster (20-4)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
3:45 p.m.: Colfax-Toledo winner vs. No. 3 Adna (22-2)
5:30 p.m.: White Swan-Toutle Lake winner vs. No. 1 Kittitas/Thorp (23-1)
7:15 p.m.: Friday Harbor-MWP winner vs. No. 6 Liberty of Spangle (21-3)
9 p.m.: Life Christian-Brewster winner vs. No. 2 Saint George’s (24-0)
CLASS 1B BOYS
At Spokane Arena, Spokane
Last year’s state champion: Sunnyside Christian
FAVORITE
The Knights won it last season, and return all five starters, led by SF Luke Wagenaar, the coach’s son who has an knack of getting to the rim off the dribble.
LOCALS
Mount Rainier Lutheran: The Hawks are back in Spokane for the first time since 2012, and really rely on PG Adam Bailey (20.0 ppg), who tallied 21 points in the regional win over Garfield-Palouse.
Muckleshoot Tribal: If you blink, they will run right by you – and score. PG Kobe Courville makes it all go, and if you lay off him, he will shoot 3-pointers at will. A legitimate state contender.
Tacoma Baptist: The Crusaders have a trio of scoring threats in wings PJ Talen (21.6 ppg) and Bradley Swillie (19.4 ppg), an eighth grader, and SG Joey Pascua (16.0 ppg).
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
9 a.m.: Tulalip Heritage (21-6) vs. No. 3 Cedar Park Christian (26-2)
10:30 a.m.: Naselle (18-6) vs. Tacoma Baptist (22-5)
12:15 p.m.: Mt. Rainier Lutheran (19-10) vs. No. 4 Pomeroy (20-3)
2 p.m.: Taholah (19-3) vs. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (18-6)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
9 a.m.: Tulalip Heritage-CPC winner vs. No. 5 Yakama Nation Tribal (20-5)
10:30 a.m.: Naselle-Tacoma Baptist winner vs. No. 1 Sunnyside Christian (23-1)
12:15 p.m.: Mt. Rainier Lutheran-Pomeroy winner vs. Odessa (23-3)
2 p.m.: Taholah-ACH winner vs. No. 2 Muckleshoot Tribal (25-2)
CLASS 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At SunDome, Yakima
Last year’s state champion: Lynden
FAVORITE
If you are going to beat W.F. West, you will have to survive 32 minutes of pure pressure. Bearcats are lethal in transition, and have girls all over the court who bury 3-pointers.
LOCALS
Black Hills: The Wolves have been much better since F Maisy Williams (jaw) returned to the lineup. This is the third consecutive state trip for her and PG Lindsey Nurmi (12.7 ppg).
White River: The three-time defending WCD champions are making their fourth trip to Yakima in the past five years. SG Georgia Lavinder (16.2 ppg) is team’s one true scorer.
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
9 a.m.: No. 9 North Kitsap (20-6) vs. No. 4 Burlington-Edison (18-6)
10:30 a.m.: No. 10 Washougal (20-5) vs. Lynden (17-8)
12:15 p.m.: East Valley of Yakima (18-6) vs. No. 7 Port Angeles (20-5)
2 p.m.: No. 6 Black Hills (19-5) vs. No. 5 White River (20-5)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
9 a.m.: North Kitsap-Burlington-Edison winner vs. No. 3 Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
10:30 a.m.: Washougal-Lynden winner vs. No. 2 East Valley of Spokane (20-1)
12:15 p.m.: East Valley of Yakima-Port Angeles winner vs. No. 8 Wapato (21-3)
2 p.m.: Black Hills-White River winner vs. No. 1 W.F. West (22-2)
CLASS 1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At SunDome, Yakima
Last year’s state champion: Mount Baker.
FAVORITE
On both ends, this might be nine-time state champion Lynden Christian’s best team ever, led by PG Amy Dykstra (11.3 ppg), a Western Washington signee who locks down other guards.
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
3:45 p.m.: Freeman (15-9) vs. No. 4 La Center (21-2)
5:30 p.m.: No. 10 Seattle Christian (19-2) vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (17-7)
7:15 p.m.: No. 7 Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-6) vs. No. 1 Zillah (22-2)
9 p.m.: No. 9 Nooksack Valley (19-7) vs. No. 8 Meridian (20-8)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
3:45 p.m.: Freeman-La Center winner vs. No. 5 Medical Lake (22-0)
5:30 p.m.: Seattle Christian-Lakeside of NMF winner vs. No. 2 Lynden Christian (24-0)
7:15 p.m.: Cle Elum-Zillah winner vs. No. 6 La Salle (20-4)
9 p.m.: Nooksack Valley-Meridian winner vs. No. 3 Cashmere (22-1)
CLASS 2B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Spokane Arena, Spokane
Last year’s state champion: Davenport.
FAVORITE
Ilwaco returns every starter from its fifth-place squad from a year ago. At 5-foot-10, SF Makenzie Kaech (21.6 ppg), the two-time 2B Pacific MVP, is a matchup headache.
LOCAL
Life Christian: What next? The Eagles won their first state game at regionals, and have three double-digit scorers, led by SF Alea Yun (16.8 ppg).
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
9 a.m.: No. 10 Tri-Cities Prep (18-5) vs. White Swan (18-6)
10:30 a.m.: No. 9 Mabton (20-5) vs. No. 7 Saint George’s (18-7)
12:15 p.m.: Brewster (18-3) vs. No. 2 Napavine (21-3)
2 p.m.: No. 8 Life Christian (17-5) vs. No. 6 La Conner (19-4)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
9 a.m.: Tri-Cities Prep-White Swan winner vs. No. 5 Colfax (20-4)
10:30 a.m.: Mabton-Saint George’s winner vs. No. 1 Ilwaco (23-1)
12:15 p.m.: Brewster-Napavine winner vs. No. 4 Wahkiakum (21-4)
2 p.m.: Life Christian-La Conner winner vs. No. 3 Davenport (20-4)
CLASS 1B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Spokane Arena, Spokane
Last year’s state champion: Republic
FAVORITE
Yes, Colton is angry about seeing its run of eight consecutive state titles snapped last season. The Wildcats shoot it from way out, then lob it in to 6-foot-1 forward Emily Schultheis.
LOCAL
Mount Rainier Lutheran: The Hawks are young and rising, and the bulk of the Hawks’ scoring comes from wings Isabella Foxley (15.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Claire Lyons (14.0 ppg).
SCHEDULE
First round (Wednesday)
3:45 p.m.: Yakama Nation Tribal (14-9) vs. Selkirk (21-5)
5:30 p.m.: Taholah vs. No. 4 Almira-Coulee/Hartline (22-3)
7:15 p.m.: Columbia Adventist (14-2) vs. Mount Vernon Christian (20-7)
9 p.m.: Entiat (20-2) vs. Mt. Rainier Lutheran (21-4)
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
3:45 p.m.: Yakama Nation-Selkirk winner vs. No. 2 Sunnyside Christian (22-2)
5:30 p.m.: Taholah-ACH winner vs. No. 1 Colton (22-1)
7:15 p.m.: Columbia Adventist-Mount Vernon Christian winner vs. No. 5 Neah Bay (22-2)
9 p.m.: Entiat-Mt. Rainier Lutheran winner vs. No. 3 Pomeroy (19-5)
