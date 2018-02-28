Sophomore spark plug came through in ‘big, big, big’ stage for Wilson. Now how about Rainier Beach?

There was some bickering and arguing. The Wilson High School boys basketball team got off to a sluggish start and Prairie took full advantage.
But in came the Rams’ sophomore spark plug Damani Green – who had no problem shining under the bright Tacoma Dome lights.
“I put on for my teaml,” Green said. “Being on a big, big, big stage, I’m just happy that I came out here and performed the way I did.”
Green scored 17 points with four assists off the bench and Wilson rallied from two different double-digit deficits to beat Prairie, 65-60, and advance to the 3A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr., still wearing a brace around his broken right wrist, said Green saved Wilson’s season.
“Damani Green is an absolute, all-out, 100 percent dog,” Matthews said. “There is no other type of way to describe him. You saw what he does. He does it all, getting 3s, getting to the free-throw line, getting assists, playing defense.
“I know sometimes it’s tough for him to come off the bench but he handles his business. The thing I like most about him is he’s going to play with all his heart, no matter what his role is.”
Matthews scored a game-high 18 points with six rebounds, two games after he learned he had broken his off hand after a loss to Prairie in the district tournament.
When he was told his season was over and he’d need a cast, he got a second opinion at UW Medical Center later in the week and was told it was up to him if he wanted to play.
But he and Wilson started so slow in their return to the Dome. Prairie led 8-0 before Matthews’ strong finish at the rim gave the Rams their first points more than halfway through the opening quarter.
But Green and fellow sophomore Dom Ellison brought Wilson back to life, pulling it back to within 23-21 before Matthews threw down a vicious dunk to tie it back up.
But Prairie’s guards terrorized. Kameron Osborn scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and the Falcons ended the half on an 11-3 run. Dante Heitschmidt hit a 3 near the end of the first half and then another to start the second and suddenly Wilson trailed 37-26. He also finished with 16 points.
“We just extended out and we got beat on matchups,” Wilson coach Dave Alwert said. “But we got back to having fun, getting major stops and our two sophomores really came through.”
And so did Londrell Hamilton.
Wilson switched to its bread-and-butter trapping zone in the second half, with Green and Hamilton running the top of it. Hamilton finished with 11 points, eight steals and four assists.
Wilson (21-6) tied it back up at 48-48 with 7:16 to play when Hamilton forced a Prairie turnover and Green hit a pair of free throws on the other end. And Green made two more the next possession to give the Rams their first lead.
Wilson went to the free-throw line 21 times … in the fourth quarter alone.
It was 61-60 when Matthews pump faked from the elbow and stepped through for a finish with 27.5 seconds to play. He followed with a steal and Ellison hit a free throw to make it 64-60 with 14.1 seconds left and Wilson held on from there.
“We went in the break and talked about having fun,” Matthews said. “First half, it’s jitters. A lot of our guys were playing their first game in the Tacoma Dome.”
But the Rams didn’t leave unscathed. Their 6-foot-8 senior Nate Stokes had to be helped off the floor in the closing seconds and had ice wrapped around his ankle afterward. He finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Wilson advances to face No. 4 Rainier Beach at 2 p.m. Thursday with a chance to head to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014.
Matthews was the 3A state player of the year, as selected by the state coach’s association, with Rainier Beach’s USC-bound Kevin Porter Jr. earning Mr. Basketball. They’re good friends off the court.
“But on the court, it’s going to be a battle,” Matthews said. “It will be fun.”
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
PRAIRIE
17
17
14
12
--
60
No. 10 WILSON
10
16
18
21
--
65
Prairie: Dante Heitschmidt 16, Kameron Osborn 16, Braiden Broadbent 4, Zeke Dixson 9, Logan Reed 6, Matthews Kogler 9
Wilson: Emmitt Matthews Jr. 18, Nate Stokes 12, Londrell Hamilton 11, Darrian Bates 4, Damani Green 17, Dominique Ellison 3.
